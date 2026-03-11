Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi 17 series to launch on March 11: How to watch live, Expected specs

Xiaomi 17 series to launch on March 11: How to watch live, Expected specs

Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra in India on March 11, with both smartphones confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chips, Leica cameras, and HyperOS 3

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Xiaomi 17 India launch livestream (Image: X/@XiaomiIndia)

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 (Image: X/@XiaomiIndia)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is set to launch the Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra in India on March 11. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications for both smartphones. Both base as well as the Ultra models have been confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The base model will boast a 6,300mAh battery while the Ultra gets a 6,000mAh battery. 

Xiaomi 17 series launch event: How to watch

  • Date: March 11
  • Time: 11:00 AM IST
  • How to watch: Event will be livestreamed on Xiaomi India’s YouTube channel
Alternatively, readers may also watch the launch event through the livestream embedded at the end of this article. 
 

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: What to expect

According to the company, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will feature a 1–120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel using a custom M10 display with HyperRGB technology, offering pro-grade colour accuracy and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and run on Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

For photography, Xiaomi claims the device will include the world’s first Leica-branded 200MP continuous optical zoom system alongside a 50MP 1-inch Ultra-Dynamic sensor with LOFIC HDR. The phone will also support 4K video recording at 120fps. 
 
It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge support and offer Xiaomi’s offline satellite communication feature. The device will measure 8.29mm in thickness and will also come with an Ultra Photography Kit, although it remains unclear whether it will be bundled or sold separately.

Xiaomi 17: What to expect

According to the company, the Xiaomi 17 will feature a 1–120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with Original Colour Pro support and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and run on Xiaomi HyperOS 3. It will also support Dolby Atmos stereo sound.
 
For photography, the device will include a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Leica main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Leica floating telephoto camera with OIS. The phone will pack a 6,300mAh battery with 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge support. 
 
It will measure 8.06mm in thickness and offer Xiaomi’s offline satellite communication feature. The handset will also carry an IP69 rating and will arrive in Green, Blue, and Black colour options.

Xiaomi 17 series livestream

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 10:47 AM IST

