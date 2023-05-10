Home / Technology / Tech News / Google I/O 2023 LIVE: Bard expands to 180+ countries, Search coming to US

Google I/O 2023 LIVE: Bard expands to 180+ countries, Search coming to US

At the Google I/O 2023 keynote, the company would make announcements related to Pixel devices, artificial intelligence (AI), Android, and more. Catch all the live updates here

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
Google I/O 2023 LIVE: Bard expands to 180+ countries, Search coming to US

Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Google I/O 2023, the search engine giant’s annual developers’ conference, is set to kick off on May 10 at 10:30 pm (IST). At the event’s keynote address, the company would make announcements related to Pixel devices, artificial intelligence (AI), Android, and more. In the run-up to the event, Google unveiled the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a devices on its social media handles. To the uninitiated, Pixel Fold would be Google’s maiden foldable device with a bendable screen. The Pixel 7a would be a new addition in the Pixel 7 series, powered by its Tensor G2 chip.

11:58 PM May 23

Android: What’s new

11:58 PM May 23

Next up: Android

12:05 AM May 23

11:58 PM May 23

Android: What’s new

  • WhatsApp to be natively available as for WearOS smartwatches
  • Find My Device to get Apple Find My-like feature to search devices, including earbuds and GPS trackers
  • Unknown tracker alerts feature is coming later this summer with Android update. It will work across all smartphones, including Apple iPhones
 

11:58 PM May 23

Next up: Android

Screenshot
Screenshot

11:26 PM May 23

Google announces Labs, generative AI-powered Search

  • Pichai announces Labs for people to experiment with some of the AI features available across Google products
  • Search is the first Google service in Labs to be available for sign-ups -- US English users
Screenshot
 
 

11:04 PM May 23

Google Bard: What’s new

  • Dark theme is now available in Bard
  • Export is now available for users to pull Bard’s responses right into Gmail and Google Docs
  • Extensions support is coming soon for Bard to get things done tapping into services from across the web
  • Bard will soon be available in Japanese and Korean, and support the top 40 languages soon
  • No more waitlist for Bard in over 180 countries and territories
 

10:59 PM May 23

Google opens Bard for testing in 180 more countries, available in more languages

Bard is now powered by PaLM 2. Google said it can now help generate, explain and debug code in 20+ programming languages.

10:56 PM May 23

Google introduces PaLM 2 language model

  • Supports 100+ language support
  • Coding, mathematic, and medical knowledge among key strengths
  • Multimodal support in works
Screenshot

10:53 PM May 23

Generative AI is set to evolve Google services experience

  • Gmail to get assistant-like feature powered by generative AI
  • Immersive view for routes coming soon to Google Maps -- over the summer in select cities globally
  • Google Photos – Magic Eraser’s generative AI version will be called Magic Editor, coming later this year. With Magic Editor, you’ll be able to reposition and resize things to change perspective and composition, and even change a cloudy sky to a clear blue one

10:49 PM May 23

Pichai says Google is making AI helpful for everyone

Screenshot
Screenshot

10:34 PM May 23

Sundar Pichai kicks off keynote with AI

10:10 PM May 23

T-25, see you soon! tweets Sundar Pichai ahead of keynote speech at 10:30pm

10:04 PM May 23

Google I/O 2023 starts streaming on YouTube

10:00 PM May 23

Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a has been making rounds on the web and several news reports hint at possible all-round upgrades over the Google Pixel 6a. The upcoming smartphone engineered by Google is expected to sport a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. For perspective, the Pixel 6a had a screen of 60Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7a is expected to be powered by the second-generation Tensor chip, which is available in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

As for the cameras, the Pixel 7a is reported to bring a new 64-megapixel primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor on the back, and a 10.8MP sensor on the front. The imaging system is expected to get the same suite of Google software as with the rest of the Pixel 7 line such as magic eraser and photo unblur.

The Pixel 7a is expected to be powered by a 4,500 mAH battery, supported by both wired and wireless charging. As for the operating system, it would boot Android 14 with Material You out of the box.

Pixel 7a
Photo: Evan Blass

9:16 PM May 23

How Google I/O got its name

“I/O is representative of everything that Google has to offer for developers and beyond,” says Mike Pegg, who helped lead I/O on the marketing side from 2011 through 2017. “It’s when we share what we’re working on with the world." But how Google I/O got its name? There is a blog on it that you can read here 
A logo that reads “Google I/O” and the I slash O are bold and blue.

9:03 PM May 23

Google I/O 2023: What to expect

On the hardware side of things, Google would make announcements related to the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel tablet. On the software side, perhaps, Google would detail its vision for AI with announcements related to Bard and more. Besides, there would be announcement related to Android 14 and what's in it for smartphones, foldables, and tablets.

8:49 PM May 23

Google I/O 2023: How to watch online

The Google I/O 2023 will livestream on YouTube. Besides, updates from the event will be available on various Google handles on social media platform. Users can register at io.google.com to get the latest update.

8:43 PM May 23

Google I/O 2023: Best look of Fold device ahead of event, straight up from Google

8:38 PM May 23

Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a arriving in India on May 11 as Flipkart exclusive

Google on May 2 confirmed that its latest phone, engineered by Google, is launching in India on May 11 as Flipkart exclusive. Though the company did not name the device, it is expected to be the Pixel 7a.

First Published: May 10 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

