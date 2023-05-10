Google I/O 2023 LIVE: Bard expands to 180+ countries, Search coming to US

Google I/O 2023, the search engine giant’s annual developers’ conference, is set to kick off on May 10 at 10:30 pm (IST). At the event’s keynote address, the company would make announcements related to Pixel devices, artificial intelligence (AI), Android, and more. In the run-up to the event, Google unveiled the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a devices on its social media handles. To the uninitiated, Pixel Fold would be Google’s maiden foldable device with a bendable screen. The Pixel 7a would be a new addition in the Pixel 7 series, powered by its Tensor G2 chip. Read More