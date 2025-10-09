Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is now on sale in India: Check price, offers

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is now available for purchase in India. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold was launched alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL in August, and the entire lineup is now available. As part of the introductory offer, customers purchasing the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can avail bank cashback on select cards, exchange bonus on trade-in and no-interest Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) plans.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Price in India and offers

16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,72,999

Colour: Moonstone

Offers

Cashback of Rs 10,000 is being offered on Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) purchases with select HDFC Bank credit cards.

No-interest EMI plans for up to 24 months are also available for consumers.

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in. For example, customers exchanging an eligible Pixel 7 for the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold can get a valuation of up to Rs 14,023 of their device and an additional bonus of Rs 5,000.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Details

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a 6.4-inch Actua cover display offering a resolution of 1080x2364 pixels, a variable refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Inside, it features an eight-inch Super Actua Flex display with a 2076x2152 resolution, 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, and the same 3,000-nit brightness. The smartphone is powered by Google’s Tensor G5 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the rear setup of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold comprises a 48-MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 10.5 MP ultra-wide lens with Macro focus, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera offering 5x zoom. Both the cover and inner displays feature a 10 MP front camera. The device packs a 5,015mAh battery supporting 30W wired charging and 15W Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2 compatible). The smartphone runs on Android 16 and promises seven years of software updates. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v6 and Wi-Fi 7, while durability is rated at IP68 for dust and water resistance. Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Specifications