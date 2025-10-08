Tech Wrap Oct 8: JBL Tour ONE M3, Sennheiser HDB 630, JioBharat phones

Audio brand JBL has launched the Tour ONE M3 wireless headphones in India. The headphones offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Spatial Sound with Head Tracking. It is claimed to deliver up to 70 hours of playback. Additionally, it can be purchased with the new JBL SMART Tx audio transmitter which lets the Tour ONE M3 connect wirelessly to nearly any audio source, from PCs and tablets to TVs, and converts standard stereo output into an immersive listening experience.

Sennheiser has introduced its latest HDB 630 headphones, a premium wireless model developed on the same design base as the Momentum 4 series. The company said the new headphones are targeted at serious audiophiles and combine its signature sound tuning with modern digital processing, adaptive noise cancellation, and both wired and wireless playback options. Built at Sennheiser’s Tullamore facility in Ireland, the 42mm dynamic driver is paired with refined acoustic elements to ensure detailed mids, natural vocals, and accurate dynamics. IMC 2025: Reliance Jio introduces JioBharat phones with new safety features Reliance Jio has launched JioBharat feature phones with new “Safety-First” tools at the India Mobile Congress 2025. These include location tracking, usage management, and device health monitoring. According to Jio, the new functions are designed to enhance connectivity while providing digital safety for children, elderly users, and dependents.

Google tests Gemini 2.5 Computer Use: How's it different from other models Google has introduced a new AI model named “Gemini 2.5 Computer Use.” According to the company, this model enables AI agents to interact directly with websites and apps through their graphical user interfaces (GUIs). Built on Gemini 2.5 Pro, it gives AI systems the capability to perform tasks that typically require human interaction, such as clicking buttons, filling forms, and navigating pages. Facebook shows 'friend bubbles' on reels, posts they have liked Meta has rolled out an algorithm update for Facebook that aims to refine content recommendations and sharing. The company said the update will help users more easily find videos aligned with their preferences while offering greater control over their feed. As per Meta’s blog, the update also introduces Instagram-like “friend bubbles” on posts and an AI-driven search suggestion feature.

After Mac, Perplexity to rival Apple Safari on iPhone with Comet AI browser WhatsApp tests Instagram-like Question Sticker for Status updates: Report WhatsApp is reportedly expanding its interactive features with a new update that introduces Question Stickers within Status updates. According to WABetaInfo, this feature lets users add a question box directly to their photos or videos when sharing a status. It is designed to make conversations more engaging, and it allows users to pose a question and receive responses privately from their contacts or a selected audience. Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas has subtly confirmed that the company’s Comet AI browser for iOS is in development and could launch soon. Responding to a post on X, Srinivas said Comet will be the “first real competition” to Safari on iPhones. Initially launched for PC in July, the browser opened Android pre-registrations in September. While it is not yet available on the App Store, this latest update suggests an iOS release could follow.

Google's Nano Banana gets ready for Lens, Circle to Search integration Google reportedly plans to expand its AI-based image editing feature, Nano Banana, to additional platforms. As per Android Authority, new references found in the latest Google App version indicate that the Gemini AI-driven Nano Banana tool might soon be integrated into Google Lens and Circle to Search. This would allow users to send images directly from Lens results or the Circle to Search interface to Nano Banana for editing or generating visuals. Motorola rolls out Android 16 update in India: Eligible phones, new feature Motorola has begun rolling out the Android 16 update for select smartphones in India. The update introduces a refreshed UI and stronger security features. Initially, it will be available for the Motorola Edge 60 Pro (review), Edge 60 Fusion (review), and Edge 50 Pro (review). The company said that wider rollout to other devices may follow, bringing camera enhancements, performance boosts, and Motorola’s signature clean Android experience.

Google Gemini to use YouTube, Maps public data by default from October 13 Google has announced that starting October 13, its AI assistant Gemini will automatically incorporate public data from YouTube, Google Maps, Google Flights, and Google Hotels when responding to user queries. Previously, users could disable this for individual apps, but the company said this integration will now become the default setting. Activision extends Call of Duty Black Ops 7 beta till October 9: Report The open beta for Call of Duty Black Ops 7, which was set to end today at 10:30 pm (IST), has reportedly been extended by 24 hours. According to IGN India, Activision has confirmed that the beta will now run until 9:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, October 9. For those unaware, the full game is scheduled for release on November 14.

Apple releases iOS 26.1 public beta 2: Check new features, how to install Apple has released the second public beta of iOS 26.1 for supported iPhones. This version mirrors the developer beta from earlier in the week and includes design refinements, smoother UI elements, and usability tweaks. A new slide gesture for dismissing alarms and timers has been added, along with cleaner layouts and improved control over audio and microphone settings, continuing Apple’s fine-tuning of the iOS 26 experience. Nvidia to invest in Elon Musk's AI startup xAI as part of $20 billion deal Elon Musk’s AI firm xAI is expanding its funding round to $20 billion, supported by investors including Nvidia Corp, Bloomberg reported. The funding combines equity and debt via a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that will acquire Nvidia processors and lease them to xAI for its Colossus 2 project, the company’s largest data center in Memphis.