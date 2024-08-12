Google Pixel 9 series launching in India on August 14 via Flipkart: Details

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series smartphones will be available in India from August 14, the day after the global unveiling. Google has previously confirmed through its India-centric online that the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available in India from August 14. However, the e-commerce platform Flipkart has also listed the Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones on its website.

According to Flipkart's listing page for the Google Pixel 9 series, the new Pixel 9 XL model will also be available in India alongside the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphones. Although Google has not officially confirmed the details about the XL model, it is anticipated to be a larger screen-sized version of the Pixel 9 Pro smartphone.

Surprisingly, neither Google nor its retail partners in India have yet confirmed the availability of the standard Pixel 9 smartphone.

Ahead of the launch, details about the storage configurations of the upcoming Pixel 9 smartphones have surfaced online. According to a report by 9to5Google, the standard Google Pixel 9 will get 12GB RAM, while the Pro models, including the foldable, will feature 16GB RAM. The base variant of the Pixel 9 smartphone is expected to be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options, while the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to get a 512GB storage option as well. The Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphones would likely skip the 128GB storage option.

Google Pixel 9 series: Expected variants

Pixel 9: 12GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Pixel 9 Pro: 16GB RAM + 128GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage

Pixel 9 Pro XL: 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage

Made by Google: Event details

The Made by Google event is scheduled for August 13 at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). The launch event will be livestreamed on Made by Google’s official YouTube channel for the global audience.