Google releases Android 16 QPR1 beta for Pixels: New features, eligibility

Google has begun rolling out the Android 16 Quarterly Platform Release Beta 1 (QPR1) update to select Pixel smartphones. This under-testing update brings the Material 3 Expressive redesign which was showcased at the Android Show I/O Edition recently. 9To5Google shared a list of upgrades that the Android 16 QPR1 is bringing. Let us have a closer look at what all this new beta update will arrive with on select Pixel smartphones.

Android 16 QPR1 update: What is new

Wallpaper shape and weather ‘effects’

Google Pixel phones running Android 16 are getting a new “Effects” feature that adds customisation options to wallpapers, including shape framing, colour overlays, and animated weather effects like rain or snow. Found in the first beta of Android 16 QPR1, this AI-powered tool lets users stylise any chosen image with options like “Shape,” which frames subjects in themed cut-outs, and “Weather,” which adds real-time local weather animations. The “Cinematic” 3D wallpaper effect also now appears under this unified “Effects” section.

Recents multitasking redesign with drop-down options

Android 16 QPR1 brings a redesigned Recents menu, introducing a more polished and consistent layout across devices, especially on foldables like the Pixel Fold. The update replaces the uneven preview sizes with a uniform grid showing four apps, making multitasking smoother. It also revamps app options—replacing the small icon above previews with a more visible pill-shaped drop-down button that sits directly on top of the app card, offering the same options as before but with improved accessibility. Additionally, the volume slider and panel have also been redesigned, and Audio sharing is rolling out that lets multiple users connect to the same source while listening to music.

Style redesign

Major visual and functional updates driven by the new Material 3 Expressive design language are coming. The update brings a refreshed UI with bolder, more vibrant icons and overhauls the lock screen customisation experience. Clock settings are now easier to access through a dedicated button, displaying clear previews of styles and a colour intensity slider, alongside dynamic and small size options. Shortcuts on the lock screen now appear in a grid format instead of a carousel, simplifying selection, while the toggle to assign left or right position has been moved to the bottom of the screen. Notification settings have also been expanded—users now get a detailed menu with view types like compact or full, and a new toggle called “Show seen notifications” that hides alerts once they’ve been viewed. Silent and sensitive content toggles are included in this redesigned section, offering a more streamlined set-up experience with the expressive visual flair of Android 16.

Glance shrinks

Android 16 QPR1 brings a long-awaited update to the At a Glance widget on Pixel devices, making it smaller but still not fully removable. While many expected a toggle to disable the persistent widget, that option remains absent in the first beta release. Instead, Google has reduced the widget’s size, creating room for an additional row of apps or widgets on the home screen. A prompt in Pixel Launcher notes: “Enjoy more space for apps”—part of a refreshed layout where grid sizes are now labelled as “Small,” “Medium,” “Large,” and “XL,” based on icon dimensions rather than row and column counts. Though the inability to disable At a Glance may disappoint some users, the downsized design offers more flexibility in home screen layout and carries over to the lock screen as well.

Notification redesign

Android 16 QPR1 introduces a refreshed approach to notifications, with changes to both the lock screen layout and notification shade. One of the most visible updates is the addition of shortcut buttons below the notifications panel—a large “Clear All” button now sits at the centre, flanked by quick-access options for notification history and notification settings. These shortcuts disappear when there are no active notifications. On the lock screen, a new layout system has been added. The default Compact view shows a single notification with minimised icons for others, while a new Full list mode displays multiple notifications, placing the rest in an overflow section. These layout choices are now housed in a full settings page titled “Notifications on lock screen,” offering more control than the previous pop-up menu. Google has also added smoother swipe animations for dismissing notifications, rounding out a more polished and flexible experience.

Setting app redesign

One of the more noticeable visual updates in Android 16 QPR1 is the refreshed look of the Settings app, which now features colourful icons across categories. Moving away from its earlier monochrome design, the new layout brings a pastel-themed palette that adds more vibrancy without altering functionality. Each section—such as Connected devices, Network & internet, and Apps—gets its own colour, though some categories share similar tones, like light blue. Others, like System and About phone, retain a grey shade. While the update doesn’t introduce any new features, the visual refresh aligns with the broader Material 3 Expressive design language seen across Android 16 QPR1, offering a more playful and modern interface throughout the OS. Additionally, the lock screen has also been redesigned.

Android 16 QPR1 update: Eligible devices

According to a report by 9To5Google, as of now, all Google Pixel devices powered by Tensor chips are eligible for Android 16 builds. The list of supported models includes the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a, the Pixel 9 series—comprising the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold—as well as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

It should also be noted that the update is only available for users enrolled in Google’s Android 16 beta programme.