Google's new AI feature lets users preview clothes on different body types

Users can select people ranging in sizes XXS-4XL representing different skin tones, body shapes, ethnicities and hair types

IANS San Francisco
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Google has introduced a new 'virtual try-on for apparel' tool which uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) to show users clothes on a wide selection of real models and also provide them the option to select different body types.

"Thanks to our new virtual try-on tool on Search, you can see whether a piece is right for you before you buy it," the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

"Our new generative AI model can take just one clothing image and accurately reflect how it would drape, fold, cling, stretch and form wrinkles and shadows on a diverse set of real models in various poses."

Users can select people ranging in sizes XXS-4XL representing different skin tones, body shapes, ethnicities and hair types.

The US shoppers can now virtually try on women's tops from brands across Google, including Anthropologie, Everlane, H&M and LOFT.

To access the feature, users can tap products with the "Try On" badge on Search and select the model that resonates most with them.

The tech giant also announced that US shoppers can now refine products using inputs like colour, style and pattern, thanks to machine learning and new visual matching algorithms.

"And unlike shopping in a store, you're not limited to one retailer: You'll see options from stores across the web. You can find this feature, available for tops to start, right within product listings," it added.

--IANS

aj/shb/

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

