Google schedules Pixel 8 smartphone series launch for Oct 4: What to expect

The Pixel 8 smartphone series is expected to bring imaging improvements on top of season upgrades with regard to design, features, and performance

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Soon after Apple announced the September 12 event, Google confirmed the Pixel 8 series launch event on October 4. Though an in-person event to be held in New York, US, Google will livestream the event on YouTube for a global audience. Here is what to expect from the Google’s October 4 event:

Pixel 8 series: What to expectThe Pixel 8 series would encompass two models – the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Contrary to the early rumours that the Pixel 8 series would get e-SIM, it is now reported in media reports that the upcoming Google smartphones would have both e-SIM and physical SIM card tray.

The Pixel 8 series is said to bring imaging improvements with a new ‘Night Sight’ for videos. The Night Sight feature in the Pixel 8 Pro would allow for better clarity in video recorded in low-light situations. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to arrive in Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky colours.

Also Read: Meta and LG working together on Apple Vision Pro competitor: Details here

Google in a statement hinting the upcoming launch said, "Big fall launches are stressful, but Pixel helps these Best Phones Forever stay cool as cucumbers. The wait is almost over. Rest up for Made By Google on October 4th."

Is Pixel 8 series coming to India?

In a surprise move, Google launched the Pixel 7 series in India after a long hiatus in which the country missed out on the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 8 series is expected to launch in India on later dates, but there is no official announcement from the company to confirm it. In case the upcoming smartphone series does not make it to India, Google is likely to come up with an affordable version based on the Pixel 8 series specifically for the country just how it did with the Pixel 5a and Pixel 6a.

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

