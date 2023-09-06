Google schedules Pixel 8 smartphone series launch for Oct 4: What to expect

Pixel 8 series: What to expect

The Pixel 8 series would encompass two models – the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Contrary to the early rumours that the Pixel 8 series would get e-SIM, it is now reported in media reports that the upcoming Google smartphones would have both e-SIM and physical SIM card tray.

The Pixel 8 series is said to bring imaging improvements with a new ‘Night Sight’ for videos. The Night Sight feature in the Pixel 8 Pro would allow for better clarity in video recorded in low-light situations. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to arrive in Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky colours.

Google in a statement hinting the upcoming launch said, "Big fall launches are stressful, but Pixel helps these Best Phones Forever stay cool as cucumbers. The wait is almost over. Rest up for Made By Google on October 4th."