Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta and LG working together on Apple Vision Pro competitor: Details here

Meta and LG working together on Apple Vision Pro competitor: Details here

Meta has a Quest line of virtual reality headsets, which it plans to expand together with LG to take on newcomers such as Apple in the mixed reality headgear market

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple Vision Pro (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Meta is working with South Korea’s LG to bring Apple Vision Pro competitor, according to a news report on 9to5mac. Unveiled earlier this year, the Apple Vision Pro is a mixed reality headset that is set to debut in 2024. Meta has a Quest line of virtual reality headsets, which it plans to expand together with LG to take on newcomers such as Apple in the mixed reality headgear market. The first product from the partnership is expected to arrive either late in 2024 or early 2025.

Meta could source display and other components from its subsidiaries such as LG Innotek. The headgear interface and other software are expected to be designed and serviced by Meta. As for the pricing, the low-end headset could be $200, and $2,000 for the high-end headset. The current Meta Quest Pro costs $999.

Apple Vision Pro: Details
Apple's Vision Pro has a micro OLED display of resolution higher than 4K for each eye. At the product unveiling earlier this year, Apple called it a spatial computing device. The headgear can capture spatial photos and videos, which are said to have “incredible depth”. Apple Vision Pro can take 3D photos and record 3D videos, which are laced with incredible depth. It boasts 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones for advanced gesture and voice recognition. It runs on M2 chip together with a new Apple R1 chip, which processes and renders the images captured by the cameras in real time.

Also Read

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

Apple Vision Pro headset to offer immersive spatial experience at $3499

TMS Ep404: Opec+ output cut, Alibaba, gas stocks, mixed reality headset

Intel plans for 1.8nm chips by 2025 to challenge Samsung, TSMC dominance

Saving Shah Rukh's publicity rights: But what if you are not famous yet?

Microsoft expands UAE's G42 partnership to include cloud, AI tools

Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 1000 2.1 soundbar at Rs 9,999: Details here

2024 iPhone would have Apple Vision Pro headset connection: Details here

Topics :LGApple 3Dvirtual realityTechnologyMetaverseVR headset

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story