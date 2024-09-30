Google is bolstering its ecosystem integration by introducing noise control options directly into the volume control menu for Pixel Buds Pro 2 with Android 15. According to a report by 9To5Google, users can now select noise cancellation modes for Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds Pro 2 from the redesigned volume menu on paired smartphones running Android 15.

The new "Noise Control" option is the latest addition to the menu, alongside "Spatial Audio" and "Live Caption" controls. The redesigned volume control menu in Android 15 slides up from the bottom and displays these options below the volume sliders.

Selecting "Noise Control" opens a pop-up menu where users can choose between "Noise Cancellation," "Transparency," and ANC "Off" options for connected Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. Similarly, the "Spatial Audio" option offers settings for "Off," "Fixed," and "Head Tracking," while Live Caption provides a simple toggle to enable or disable the feature.

While this menu enhancement debuts with Android 15, Google has also integrated the noise control option into the volume menu for Android 14. However, Spatial Audio and Live Caption controls are not available in the earlier version. The menu in Android 14 allows users to select between "Noise Cancellation," "Transparency," and ANC "Off" options below the Media volume slider.

In addition to these updates, Google has expanded support for the Pixel Buds web app to include Windows and Mac devices. Previously available only for Chromebooks, the web app is now accessible at mypixelbuds.google.com on both Windows and Mac PCs. The web app offers functionalities such as switching between noise cancelling modes, toggling multipoint connectivity and touch controls, and adjusting the equaliser settings for Pixel Buds Pro and Pro 2.