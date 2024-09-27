Google rolls out Gemini AI-powered contextual 'Smart Replies' in Gmail app

Google announced an array of features at the I/O 2024 developer conference on May 14. Now, the American technology company has begun rolling out one of the announced features: contextual Smart Replies for Gmail on Android and iOS.

After a user initiates an email reply, three Smart Replies based on the full content of the email thread are presented in a carousel format, each response featuring a distinct tone and theme. Users can preview the text by lopressing on each response. Tapping a response adds it to the body of the email, including a greeting and closing, allowing users to make further edits before sending. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We’re excited to announce a new Gemini feature in Gmail, contextual Smart Replies, that will offer more detailed responses to fully capture the intent of your message,” reads the post on Google Workspace Updates.

The contextual Smart Replies currently support only English and are available for Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium, and Google One AI Premium subscribers on Android and iOS. The feature has started rolling out and will be widely available in the coming weeks. “Smart features and personalization” must be enabled in Gmail to access this feature.

Google introduced Smart Reply in Gmail in 2017, utilising machine learning to suggest three responses to emails. With the new feature, Google aims to provide more detailed responses by contextualising the content of the email using Gemini and offering replies that are most suitable for the conversation.