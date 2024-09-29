Sought and wooed: Technology skills employers want around the world

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) become common at the workplace, organisations need people skilled in advanced technologies. India is among countries making the greatest demand for data analytics from their workforces. As many as 17.4 per cent of job postings in the country look for data analytics skills from potential employees, according to a report by Cornerstone. The management and upskilling platform used its data to identify skills employers look for. Since 2019, the share of AI and ML job postings worldwide has increased more than 65 per cent. India leads the pack: 4.1 per cent of job postings demand such skills. Demand for AI and ML skills is 2.5 per cent in Germany and 2.2 per cent in Japan.