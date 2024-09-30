Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple HomePod with iPad-like display, AI features launching in 2025: Report

Apple HomePod with iPad-like display, AI features launching in 2025: Report

Reportedly, Apple is working on a range of smart home device with top-of-the-line model featuring an iPad-like screen connected to a robotic limb capable of movement and display repositioning

iPad 10th gen, HomePod and HomePod mini
iPad 10th gen, HomePod and HomePod mini
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 10:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple's next significant venture into the smart home category may commence with the introduction of two entirely new devices starting next year. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is developing a table-top home device equipped with a robotic arm and an iPad-like display. Simultaneously, a lower-end version of the same device is also in progress. Both devices are expected to operate on a newly developed operating system, potentially named homeOS.

The top-of-the-line smart home device, internally codenamed J595, will feature an iPad-like screen connected to a robotic limb capable of movement and display repositioning. Actuators are likely to enable tilting and 360-degree rotation of the display.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is anticipated to respond to voice commands such as "Look at Me," which will adjust the display orientation towards the speaker. The more affordable device, codenamed J490, is expected to include a display suitable for wall attachment or desktop placement. This device may serve as a control hub for other home devices and support FaceTime functionality.

Apple's existing home device lineup includes Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod Mini.

More From This Section

Spotify temporarily goes down; more than 40,000 people report outages

OpenAI projects its revenue to increase to $11.6 billion next year

Sought and wooed: Technology skills employers want around the world

Premium

AI at work for governance: How technology is helping various ministries

OpenAI's plan to make artificial intelligence flow like electricity

According to Bloomberg's report, Apple Intelligence will be integral to these new home devices, which will run on a new operating system, likely to be named homeOS. While Apple already utilises tvOS for Apple TV, homeOS is expected to draw elements from macOS or iOS, integrated with tvOS functionalities. The lower-end smart display is reportedly designed to run applications such as Calendar, Notes, and Home, featuring an optimised interface for managing household appliances.

The report suggests that Apple could potentially launch the lower-end smart home device as early as next year, positioning it as a companion to the more premium robotic home device set to follow later.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Centre to probe fire at Tata plant making components for iPhones in TN

Tech wrap Sep 27: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 series, and more

Apple to announce festive offer on iPhones, Macs, and more on October 3

Apple to launch M4 Macs, iPads in Oct; iPhone SE, Watch SE in 2025: Report

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check deals and offers on iPhone 15 series

Topics :Apple iPadApple HomePod speakerTechnology

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story