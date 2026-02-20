Google testing Gemini-powered Ask button on YouTube for TV users: Details

Google has announced that it is currently experimenting with a new “conversational AI” feature for its YouTube for TV users, introducing additional functionality for users who access the microphone option. The experiment introduces a conversational “Ask” option that appears beneath videos and works with the microphone on supported remotes. For now, the company says the test is limited to a small group of users.

The feature isn’t entirely new. It first rolled out to smartphone and desktop users in November last year, but TV viewers weren’t included at the time. Google is now extending the trial to bigger screens to see how it performs in a living room setting.

ALSO READ: Vivo V70 Elite review: Camera-first phone strikes balance with performance How Gemini-driven Ask feature on YouTube functions According to YouTube, the goal is to make watching videos more interactive. Instead of pausing a video and searching elsewhere, viewers can ask questions about what they’re watching right on the same screen. Whether it’s clarifying a point, understanding a concept better, or finding related content, the tool is meant to respond without disrupting playback. The system runs on Google’s Gemini AI models. It pulls information from YouTube as well as other online sources to generate answers that match the context of the video. The idea is to provide viewers with clearer explanations and explore related topics without needing to switch apps or devices.