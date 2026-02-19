Xiaomi launches QLED TV X Pro 75 with 4K, Dolby Vision display: Check price

Xiaomi launched the QLED TV X Pro 75 (2026 model) in India on February 19. The TV features a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display (3,840 x 2,160 resolution). Powered by a quad-core A55 processor, the TV also offers support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The company said the TV features a Filmmaker Mode designed to preserve original frame rates, aspect ratios, and colour profiles.

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75: Price and offers

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 is priced at Rs 69,999 and will go on sale starting February 27.

As part of the introductory offer, customers can get a Rs 5,000 bank discount. Customers who pre-book the television can avail a four-year warranty at no additional cost.

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75: Details

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 comes with a 97.76 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Xiaomi said the device supports DLG 120Hz for smoother motion and includes MEMC technology to reduce blur during fast-moving scenes. The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro sports a 75-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3,840 x 2,160). The TV also comes with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which is said to automatically reduce input lag when connected to gaming consoles.

The QLED TV X Pro 75 is powered by a quad-core A55 processor and comes with 32GB of internal storage for apps and system functions. For connectivity, it includes three HDMI ports (one with eARC support), two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, AV, optical, antenna, and a headphone jack. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connections.

The TV comes with a dual 34W box speaker system. It supports Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X technologies. Xiaomi said these audio technologies are designed to offer enhanced sound output across different types of content.

The QLED TV X Pro 75 also includes Xiaomi Sound tuning, which adjusts audio balance, vocals, and bass depending on the type of content being played. It also supports eARC with Dolby Atmos passthrough, allowing users to connect compatible soundbars or home theatre systems for enhanced surround sound.

The TV runs on Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface, which offers content recommendations and access to Xiaomi TV+ for free live TV channels. It also includes Universal Search across supported apps, a Kids Mode with parental controls, and Language Universe for regional language support. It comes with a built-in Google Voice Assistant that allows users to search for content, change settings, and control compatible smart home devices using voice commands. For screen sharing, the TV supports AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and Miracast.