India to formally join US-led Pax Silica effort on AI, supply chains today

India is set to formally join Pax Silica--the US-led effort on artificial intelligence and supply chain security on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit being held here in the national capital.

Pax Silica is the US Department of State's flagship effort on AI and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners.

The Pax Silica Declaration underlines the importance of a reliable supply chain indispensable to mutual economic security and recognises AI as a transformative force for long-term prosperity.

As per an official statement by the State Department, the signatories of the Declaration include Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, UAE, UK; with non-signatory participants being Canada, the Netherlands, European Union, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and Taiwan.

In another statement, the State Department announced the visit of Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg to India from February 20-21, where he will join the US delegation to the India AI Impact Summit led by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director, Michael Kratsios. The statement highlighted that the Under Secretary will hold bilateral meetings and deliver remarks at the conference to further the United States' economic relationship and partnerships in emerging technologies with India and help launch the next phase of the American AI Exports Program, part of the AI Action Plan.

The partnership comes shortly after India participated at the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier in February represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. On the sidelines of the Ministerial, EAM Jaishankar told ANI that India extended its support to the Forum on Resource, Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE), a newly launched initiative unveiled at the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial, which succeeds the US-led Mineral Security Partnership. Jaishankar attended the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington DC on Wednesday (local time), during which the EAM called for structured international cooperation to "de-risk" critical mineral supply chains, noting that "excessive concentration" poses a major global risk.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Spoke at the Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington DC today. Underlined challenges of excessive concentration and the importance of de-risking supply chains through structured international cooperation. Highlighted India's efforts towards greater resilience through initiatives including National Critical Minerals Mission, Rare Earth Corridors and responsible commerce. Conveyed India's support to the FORGE initiative on critical minerals." The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined MANA vision for AI - Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive, Valid and Legitimate" M - Moral and Ethical Systems: AI must be based on ethical guidelines, A - Accountable Governance: Transparent rules and robust oversight, N - National Sovereignty: Data belongs to its rightful owner, A - Accessible and Inclusive: AI must not be a monopoly, but a multiplier, V - Valid and Legitimate: AI must be lawful and verifiable," he said.