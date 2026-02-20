AI Summit day 5: Traffic curbs on key Delhi roads today; check details

Delhi will see traffic restrictions on Friday as the AI Impact Summit 2026 enters its fifth day. With multiple ' Very Very Important Person' (VVIP) movements scheduled, Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out special arrangements across key parts of the capital, including routes around Bharat Mandampam and the airport.
According to the advisory shared by the traffic police on X, special traffic arrangements will be in place during two time windows:
8:00 am to 10:00 am
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Commuters are advised to factor in possible delays during these hours.
Roads that may face disruptions
The following stretches are expected to witness diversions or controlled movement:
Sardar Patel Marg
Mother Teresa Crescent
Teen Murti Marg
Akbar Road
Janpath
Windsor Place
Tees January Marg
Prithviraj Road
Rajesh Pilot Marg
Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg
Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr. Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk)
Bhairon Marg
Shanti Path (between Satya Marg and R/A Kautilya Marg)
Africa Avenue
Satya Marg (between Yashwant Place and Shanti Path)
Dr Zakir Hussain Marg
Gurugram Road
Parade Road
The Delhi Police has urged commuters to avoid affected routes wherever possible, plan journeys in advance, and allow extra travel time. People have been advised to follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed on duty, maintain lane discipline and cooperate to ensure smooth movement.
Motorists have also been asked to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and comply with instructions issued by police personnel at key intersections.
Recommended alternate routes
To minimise congestion, commuters can consider the following alternatives:
San Martin Marg
Panchsheel Marg
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road
Kamal Ataturk Marg
Aurobindo Marg
Lodhi Road
Barapullah Road
Ring Road
Tilak Marg
Feroz Shah Road
Rafi Marg
Sansad Marg
K Kamraj Marg
South Avenue Road
Vandematram Marg
NH-48 and Rao Tula Ram Marg
Old Delhi–Gurugram Road
UER–II and NH-48 Service Road
How to get real-time updates
For real-time traffic information or assistance, commuters may reach Delhi Traffic Police via:
Website: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dtptraffic
X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/dtptraffic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dtptraffic
WhatsApp: 8750871493
Helplines: 1095 / 011-25844444
Summit venue information and entry guidelines
The Ministry of Information and Technology has released detailed timings and access protocols for all venues hosting the AI Impact Summit on 20 February 2026. Delegates are advised to carefully note the schedules and entry guidelines before planning their visit.
Venue Timings
Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre: 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM
Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena: 9:30 AM to 8:00 PM (The Expo Arena will also remain open on 21 February from 9:30 AM to 8:00PM.)
Sushma Swaraj Bhawan: 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM
Bharat Mandapam: Entry & Parking Protocol
Due to limited parking availability at the venue, registered delegates are strongly encouraged to use public transport, Metro services or app-based cabs to avoid inconvenience.
Entry gates
The following gates at Bharat Mandapam will be operational from 8:00 AM onwards:
Gate No. 4: For entry and drop-offs by cars and cabs
Gate No. 7: For entry and drop-offs by cars and cabs
Gate No. 10: For delegates arriving via Metro
Gate No. 5A: Reserved for media personnel
Entry through other designated gates will depend on security clearance and movement protocols as per official guidelines.
Parking for self-drive vehicles
Limited parking for private vehicles has been arranged at designated locations near the venue:
Purana Qila
Zoo Parking Space
JLN Stadium Parking
Shuttle buses will operate from these parking areas to Gate No 4 of Bharat Mandapam for the convenience of delegates.Designated golf carts will also be available for movement between different sections of the venue.
Sushma Swaraj Bhawan
Delegates attending sessions at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan are also advised to rely on public transport, Metro or cabs, as parking space is limited.
Entry to the venue will be permitted only through Gate No 2. This gate will be used by pedestrians, Metro passengers, drop-offs, as well as self-driven vehicles.