AI Summit day 5: Traffic curbs on key Delhi roads today; check details

Delhi will see traffic restrictions on Friday as the AI Impact Summit 2026 enters its fifth day. With multiple ' Very Very Important Person' (VVIP) movements scheduled, Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out special arrangements across key parts of the capital, including routes around Bharat Mandampam and the airport.

According to the advisory shared by the traffic police on X, special traffic arrangements will be in place during two time windows:

8:00 am to 10:00 am

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Commuters are advised to factor in possible delays during these hours.

Roads that may face disruptions

The following stretches are expected to witness diversions or controlled movement:

Sardar Patel Marg Mother Teresa Crescent Teen Murti Marg Akbar Road Janpath Windsor Place Tees January Marg Prithviraj Road Rajesh Pilot Marg Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr. Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk) Bhairon Marg Shanti Path (between Satya Marg and R/A Kautilya Marg) Africa Avenue Satya Marg (between Yashwant Place and Shanti Path) Dr Zakir Hussain Marg Gurugram Road Parade Road The Delhi Police has urged commuters to avoid affected routes wherever possible, plan journeys in advance, and allow extra travel time. People have been advised to follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed on duty, maintain lane discipline and cooperate to ensure smooth movement.

Motorists have also been asked to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and comply with instructions issued by police personnel at key intersections. Recommended alternate routes To minimise congestion, commuters can consider the following alternatives: San Martin Marg Panchsheel Marg Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road Kamal Ataturk Marg Aurobindo Marg Lodhi Road Barapullah Road Ring Road Tilak Marg Feroz Shah Road Rafi Marg Sansad Marg K Kamraj Marg South Avenue Road Vandematram Marg NH-48 and Rao Tula Ram Marg Old Delhi–Gurugram Road UER–II and NH-48 Service Road How to get real-time updates For real-time traffic information or assistance, commuters may reach Delhi Traffic Police via:

Website: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dtptraffic X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/dtptraffic Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dtptraffic WhatsApp: 8750871493 Helplines: 1095 / 011-25844444 Summit venue information and entry guidelines The Ministry of Information and Technology has released detailed timings and access protocols for all venues hosting the AI Impact Summit on 20 February 2026. Delegates are advised to carefully note the schedules and entry guidelines before planning their visit. Venue Timings Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre: 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena: 9:30 AM to 8:00 PM (The Expo Arena will also remain open on 21 February from 9:30 AM to 8:00PM.)

Sushma Swaraj Bhawan: 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM Bharat Mandapam: Entry & Parking Protocol Due to limited parking availability at the venue, registered delegates are strongly encouraged to use public transport, Metro services or app-based cabs to avoid inconvenience. Entry gates The following gates at Bharat Mandapam will be operational from 8:00 AM onwards: Gate No. 4: For entry and drop-offs by cars and cabs Gate No. 7: For entry and drop-offs by cars and cabs Gate No. 10: For delegates arriving via Metro Gate No. 5A: Reserved for media personnel Entry through other designated gates will depend on security clearance and movement protocols as per official guidelines.