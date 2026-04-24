Google to host 'The Android Show' on May 12 ahead of I/O 2026: Details

Google will once again host a dedicated ‘The Android Show’ event ahead of its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026. The company has confirmed that “The Android Show | I/O Edition” will take place on May 12, about a week before I/O begins on May 19

The event will be streamed online at 10 am PT (11:30 PM IST) and is expected to preview upcoming updates across Google’s hardware line, including Android phones, Android XR-powered headsets and possibly a new Android-based platform for desktops. At the event, Google could also highlight Gemini-powered updates coming to its devices.

According to a report from 9To5Google, the YouTube listing for the stream hints at a major year for Android. The description reads: “This is going to be one of the biggest years for Android yet… be the first to take a look at what the future holds.”

Google appears to be following the same approach it introduced last year—splitting announcements between two events. Consumer-facing updates are expected to be revealed during The Android Show, while more technical and developer-focused changes will likely be discussed during I/O. READ: Meta, Microsoft plan job cuts, buyouts that may affect up to 23,000 roles What to expect from The Android Show 2026 With Google sticking to last year’s format, The Android Show on May 12 is likely to focus on user-facing updates, especially around Android, AI and new device experiences. One of the major talking points could be Android 17, which is already in beta. Google recently rolled out beta 4 to select Pixel devices, giving a clearer idea of what might be announced. The update brings a mix of practical changes rather than major visual shifts. There are also small usability tweaks, such as a redesigned screen recording toolbar that lets users record a specific app rather than the full screen. There are also signs of Android becoming more flexible on larger screens, with better widget scaling and desktop-style features like interactive picture-in-picture windows.

Beyond smartphones, Google may talk about its longer-term plans for a desktop-style Android experience. Earlier, Google announced it is working on a new Android-based system for PCs that will bring Android and Chrome OS together into a single platform, internally referred to as “Aluminium OS.” The company is actively developing a unified platform for laptops and tablets, with Android at its core. It also points to AI being a key part of the system, with deeper integration of Gemini expected. This indicates that Google may bring its AI features, already seen on smartphones, to larger-screen devices like PCs. Another area to watch is extended reality. Google first showed its display-based AI smart glasses at “The Android Show: XR Edition” on December 8 last year, confirming partnerships with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. The prototype included a subtle in-lens display that could show contextual details such as navigation directions and live translation captions. Google has earlier indicated that these smart glasses are expected to launch sometime in 2026. Google may preview these glasses at the event.

READ: DeepSeek rolls out new flagship AI model a year after breakthrough For Gemini, the focus at The Android Show 2026 is likely to be on how it expands across devices rather than just adding new standalone features. Google is expected to show tighter system-level integration within Android, where Gemini can handle tasks across apps more seamlessly—such as pulling information from messages, emails and other apps to complete actions without switching between them. READ: Gemini-powered Siri arrives in 2026: Can Apple catch up to Android AI? Another expected area is deeper on-device AI capabilities. This may also tie into better contextual awareness, where the assistant understands what’s on your screen and responds accordingly in real time. Google may also preview how Gemini fits into a broader ecosystem, including wearables, cars and possibly XR devices. This could mean more natural voice interactions, continuous assistance and smarter suggestions that work across different screens rather than being limited to smartphones.