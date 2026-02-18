Google I/O 2026 event confirmed to commence on May 19: What to expect

Google has announced the date for the I/O 2026 event, which is scheduled to commence on May 19 and continue until May 20. The company has confirmed in a blog that it will be sharing details like its latest AI breakthroughs and updates in products across the company, from Gemini to Android and more.

Google I/O 2026 event details

Date: May 19-20

Where: Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California

Google has said that users can get key updates about the event directly in their inbox by registering on its website.

Google I/O 2026: What to expect

Google has not revealed specifics of what it will unveil at the event. It has broadly outlined the category for which consumers can expect announcements. The company in its blog wrote, “Tune in to learn about our latest AI breakthroughs and updates in products across the company, from Gemini to Android and more.”

It added, “The event will feature keynote addresses from Google leaders, fireside chats, product demos and more.”

Earlier last year, at the Google I/O 2025 event , the company unveiled updates across its products. Some of the key announcements from last year’s event were:

Gemini Live integration: Google expanded Gemini Live across its apps, enabling users to get Maps directions, set reminders, and manage services through natural conversations.

Deep Research upgrades: Gemini’s Deep Research mode then began supporting file and image uploads, allowing more context-aware and detailed responses.

New gen models: Google introduced Imagen 4 for image generation and Veo 3 for advanced AI video creation.

Android XR unveiled: The company announced Android XR, a platform built to power extended reality devices and experiences.

Agentic AI push: With Project Mariner and Agent Mode, Google showcased AI that can complete multi-step tasks like bookings and purchases autonomously.

Beam 3D communication: Google previewed Beam, a 3D teleconferencing system using multi-camera hardware and light field displays, in partnership with Zoom and HP.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10a to launch on Feb 18, pre-orders to begin today: Details At the I/O 2026 event, it is possible that Google may announce forthcoming updates on some of the products or announce new ones.

Google I/O 2026 games

Google has also released some mini-games on its I/O website to keep users occupied with something, as the event is more than 90 days away. The concept of these games is to let users play them so that they can unlock the event date. However, since the progress was not liked to individual users but rather a pool of users, the date has been revealed, as mentioned above.

The company wrote, “While you wait for the big day, check out this year’s save-the-date experience, where you can play, create and remix your way through a playground of experiences built with Gemini.”