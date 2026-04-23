Snapchat adds Place Loyalty on Snap Map to track visits and rank users

Snapchat has rolled out a new feature called Place Loyalty on Snap Map that shows how often users visit specific locations and ranks them based on their activity. The feature highlights frequently visited places such as cafes, restaurants and airports and assigns users into different tiers depending on how regularly they go there. According to the company, it gives users a clearer view of their everyday habits while adding a new layer of interaction to Snap Map, without changing existing privacy controls.

Snapchat’s Place Loyalty: What’s it

According to the company, Place Loyalty is a new addition to Snapchat’s Snap Map that tracks how often a user visits a specific place over the past year. Based on this data, users are grouped into tiers depending on how frequently they visit a location compared to others.

ALSO READ: Tesla boosts spending plan to $25 billion amid Musk's AI, robotics push The rankings are divided into three levels: Gold for the top 1 per cent of visitors, Silver for the top 10 per cent and Bronze for the top 25 per cent. This means users can see if they are among the most regular visitors at a place they often go to. When browsing Snap Map, users may see a “Top Visitor” badge on certain locations. Tapping on this badge shows their loyalty ranking along with category highlights. Snapchat said that it also provides a shareable sticker that users can use to show their status.

For chains and brands, visits across multiple locations are combined. This means if someone visits different outlets of the same brand, those visits will count together towards their ranking. ALSO READ: Apple fixes iOS bug that retained notifications from deleted apps: Details Snap Map usage and context Place Loyalty builds on Snap Map by adding a layer of personal usage insights. Snapchat said that location sharing remains optional and is turned off by default. Users can choose who they share their location with or enable Ghost Mode to stay hidden. The company also stated that Place Loyalty rankings are visible only to the user and that precise location data is not shared with advertisers. The feature is rolling out globally and is expected to become available to more users over time.