Google turns 25 with a doodle and celebrating walk down memory lane

Google, the universally adored search engine turned 25 years old today and is celebrating its birthday alongside a doodle. Taking a "walk down memory lane", the organization displayed various doodles on its birthday over the years. The recent one accompanies a GIF which transforms 'Google' into 'G25gle' denoting the 25 years. When you press on the logo, you can witness confetti on the page.

The company wrote in its blog that, "Today’s Doodle celebrates Google’s 25th year. And while here at Google we’re oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect. Let’s take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago".

25 years ago, Google Search launched from a garage in a California suburb. Today, we have offices and data centers on six continents, in over 200 cities. In honor of our 25th birthday tomorrow, take a world tour with us #Google25 ↓ — Google (@Google) September 26, 2023

What is the history behind Google? Google was originated by doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page. In the late 90s, they met in Stanford University’s computer science program. They both realized that they shared a similar vision to build the World Wide Web a more open spot. Then, Google was established on September 4, 1998, and on September 27, 1998, Google Inc. officially originated.

While the organization marked its birthday on September 4 for the initial seven years, later it chose to move the celebrations to September 27 to match with the declaration of the record number of pages that this search engine was indexing.

What is the history of Google Doodle?

The history of the doodle goes back to 1998, a month prior to Google being established. The first doodle was on the long-running "Burning Man" occasion in Black Rock City, Nevada.



Since 1998, much has advanced including Google's logo, as obvious in the present Doodle. But, the mission has steadfastly continued as before, that is to coordinate the global information and guarantee its general availability and utility. Today, billions of individuals worldwide depend on Google to search, connection, career, play and much more. This doodle will be noticeable across the globe with the exception of a couple of districts including Russia.



The worldwide search engine's existing CEO is Sundar Pichai, who succeeded Page on October 24, 2015. Meanwhile, Page had taken similar control over a position at Alphabet Inc. On December 3, 2019, Pichai turned into the CEO of Alphabet as well.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's note on Birthday

Google CEO Sundar Pichai last month wrote a note as a blog with respect to the organization celebrating its 25th birthday. He shared a few considerations on the openings to AI to do things that matter on a much greater scale, reflecting on the first quarter century.



Pichai wrote, “This month, Google will celebrate our 25th birthday. It’s a huge privilege to reach this milestone, made possible by the people who use our products and challenge us to keep innovating, the hundreds of thousands of Googlers past and present who have given their talents to building those products, and our partners who believe in our mission as much as we do…It’s a time for some gratitude, and a moment to reflect".



He further added, “An essential truth of innovation is that the moment you push the boundary of a technology, it soon goes from extraordinary to ordinary. That’s why Google has never taken our success for granted.”