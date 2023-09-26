Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Pixel 8: Leaks leave little to imagination ahead of Oct 4 launch

Google Pixel 8: Leaks leave little to imagination ahead of Oct 4 launch

Alleged details related to the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series has surfaced on the web, revealing key information about the duo of the smartphone that are slated to launch on October 4

BS Tech New Delhi
Representative Image: Google Pixel 7 series

Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Just weeks ahead of the Google Pixel 8 series launch, details on the products have emerged on the web revealing key information about the duo of the smartphones that are slated for launch on October 4. On X (formerly Twitter), a user named Kamila Wojciechowska had recently posted images of what appears to be the official Pixel 8 series’ Google Store product listings.

According to the information available on the images, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to bring notable camera-focused upgrades besides season upgrades related to processor, design, and interface.

The camera setup on the Pixel 8 Pro is reported to have the ability to shoot at full resolution. The Pro model might also feature a Video Boost feature, which is said to automatically adjust colour, graininess, lighting, and stabilisation. New leaks also add fuel to previous rumours that suggested Night Sight Video capability on the new Pixel smartphones.

The alleged product listing also states several previously rumoured camera features, such as the Best Take feature to swap out expressions in group shots, Audio Magic Eraser, and macro mode for the vanilla Pixel 8.

The listings mentions the previously speculated 6.7-inch LTPO screen for the Pixel 8 Pro, and a 6.2-inch screen for the baseline model.

The Pixel 8 Pro is said to have matte glass back, while the vanilla Pixel 8 might get satin finish on the rear. The upcoming pixel smartphones are expected to come with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Google is expected to offer up to seven years of OS, security and feature drop updates beginning with the Pixel 8 line.

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

