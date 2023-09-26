Home / Technology / Tech News / Lava launches Blaze Pro 5G smartphone with 5000mAh battery: Price, specs

Lava launches Blaze Pro 5G smartphone with 5000mAh battery: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 12,499, the Lava Blaze Pro 5G will be available online on e-commerce platform Amazon India and at select offline stores from October 3

BS Tech New Delhi
The Lava Blaze Pro 5G boasts a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Indian smartphone brand Lava launched the Blaze Pro 5G smartphone on September 26. Priced at Rs 12,499, the smartphone will be available online on e-commerce platform Amazon India and at select offline stores from October 3. The smartphone will be available in Starry Night and Radiant Pearl colour options.

Blaze Pro 5G: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core processor, the Lava Blaze Pro 5G comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration. It sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. The phone boots Android 13 operating system with near stock user interface.

The Lava Blaze Pro 5G boasts a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera in a screen punch-hole design. The camera supports artificial intelligence-driven optimisation features, said the company.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone comes with a 33W USB type-C charger in the box. The phone supports Bluetooth 5.0 and has a 3.5mm audio jack. Other features include fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, and battery saver mode.

Lava offers one-year warranty on the handset and six months warranty on the box accessories. The company commits free service at doorstep under the warranty period.

Back in June, Lava launched the Agni 2 5G smartphone with a 6.78 FHD+ curved AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset along with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It sports a quad camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It is equipped with a 4700mAh battery which comes equipped with a 66W charger out of the box. Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone was priced at Rs 21,999.

Topics :Mobile phoneLavaLava smartphonesLava phones

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

