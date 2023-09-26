Lava launches Blaze Pro 5G smartphone with 5000mAh battery: Price, specs

Indian smartphone brand Lava launched the Blaze Pro 5G smartphone on September 26. Priced at Rs 12,499, the smartphone will be available online on e-commerce platform Amazon India and at select offline stores from October 3. The smartphone will be available in Starry Night and Radiant Pearl colour options.Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core processor, the Lava Blaze Pro 5G comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration. It sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. The phone boots Android 13 operating system with near stock user interface.The Lava Blaze Pro 5G boasts a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera in a screen punch-hole design. The camera supports artificial intelligence-driven optimisation features, said the company.Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone comes with a 33W USB type-C charger in the box. The phone supports Bluetooth 5.0 and has a 3.5mm audio jack. Other features include fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, and battery saver mode.Lava offers one-year warranty on the handset and six months warranty on the box accessories. The company commits free service at doorstep under the warranty period.Back in June, Lava launched the Agni 2 5G smartphone with a 6.78 FHD+ curved AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset along with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It sports a quad camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It is equipped with a 4700mAh battery which comes equipped with a 66W charger out of the box. Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone was priced at Rs 21,999.