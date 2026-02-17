Govt weighs AI-based credit scores to expand access to formal finance

The official said discussions have also covered enhancing the scope of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to support upgradation and expansion of existing enterprises. “There is also a proposal to link skill development initiatives with adequate infrastructure availability, particularly in rural areas, to ensure that credit flows translate into sustainable income generation,” added the official.

The source said that credit cannot work in isolation. Skill development, infrastructure support, and market linkages have to move in tandem, he added. “There is a need for integrated skill development and training components alongside credit support,” another source said. The government is examining the expansion of colending arrangements between banks and other financial institutions to improve credit flow to priority sectors. Greater deployment of women business correspondents (BCs) is being considered to strengthen outreach at the grassroots level.