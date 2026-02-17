Govt weighs AI-based credit scores to expand access to formal finance

Associate Sponsors

The Centre is exploring AI-based credit scoring and UPI-linked credit lines to widen access to formal finance for women, first-time borrowers and vulnerable communities

premium
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 11:34 PM IST
The Union government is weighing the introduction of an artificial intelligence (AI)-based credit scoring framework to expand access to formal finance for individuals without a credit history, according to a senior government official. This is as part of a broader push to deepen credit penetration among women and vulnerable sections of society. 
“The proposal to use AI-driven credit assessment tools is aimed at enabling faster and more inclusive loan approvals, particularly for first-time borrowers and those in rural areas who remain outside the traditional credit ecosystem,” the official said. 
He added that the idea is to use alternative data sets to assess repayment capacity and bring more people into the fold of 
institutional credit. 
The possibility of leveraging credit lines on UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is also under examination. “There is a view that credit lines on UPI can be better leveraged to provide small-ticket, short-term credit in a seamless manner,” another source said. 
At present, private sector and small finance banks typically verify a borrower’s credit history through agencies like CRIF Highmark and Cibil, which maintain records of past loans, repayment behaviour, and defaults, if any. A good score from these bureaus indicates that the borrower is likely to repay on time. 
Several schemes such as MUDRA for micro enterprises, PM-Vidyalaxmi, PM SVANidhi 2.0, Stand-Up India 2.0, and PM Vishwakarma are operational to support targeted segments. 
The official said discussions have also covered enhancing the scope of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to support upgradation and expansion of existing enterprises. “There is also a proposal to link skill development initiatives with adequate infrastructure availability, particularly in rural areas, to ensure that credit flows translate into sustainable income generation,” added the official. 
The source said that credit cannot work in isolation. Skill development, infrastructure support, and market linkages have to move in tandem, he added. “There is a need for integrated skill development and training components alongside credit support,” another source said. The government is examining the expansion of colending arrangements between banks and other financial institutions to improve credit flow to priority sectors. Greater deployment of women business correspondents (BCs) is being considered to strengthen outreach at the grassroots level. 
In addition, the government is also deliberating on introducing more tailor-made credit products, including affordable housing loans, for gainfully employed people such as Anganwadi and ASHA workers. 
“Designing customised products for specific occupational groups is under consideration,” the source said, adding that digital infrastructure is expected to play a key role in the proposed reforms. 
Officials are exploring digital and assisted journeys for all government credit schemes at the level of banking correspondents to simplify application and disbursal processes. Opening up the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) for business-to-consumer transactions, including application processing, is also being discussed, the official said.
 

Topics :Artificial intelligenceFinancial InclusionIndia AI Impact Summit

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

