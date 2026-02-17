Govt weighs AI-based credit scores to expand access to formal finance

The possibility of leveraging credit lines on UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is also under examination. “There is a view that credit lines on UPI can be better leveraged to provide small-ticket, short-term credit in a seamless manner,” another source said.
At present, private sector and small finance banks typically verify a borrower’s credit history through agencies like CRIF Highmark and Cibil, which maintain records of past loans, repayment behaviour, and defaults, if any. A good score from these bureaus indicates that the borrower is likely to repay on time.
Several schemes such as MUDRA for micro enterprises, PM-Vidyalaxmi, PM SVANidhi 2.0, Stand-Up India 2.0, and PM Vishwakarma are operational to support targeted segments.