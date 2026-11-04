Google Dreambeans AI launched in India: What is it, how it works, and more

Google 's experimental artificial intelligence-powered app, Dreambeans, is now available in India to users aged 18 and above. The app generates personalised daily story collections using information from users' connected Google services. Available on Android and iOS, Dreambeans can be accessed by signing in with a personal Google account and setting up a profile.

Developed by Google Labs, Dreambeans focus to help users discover information relevant to their interests without having to browse multiple apps. It uses AI to identify connections across information available through users' selected Google services and presents them as a curated collection of stories.

Google Dreambeans: What’s it and how does it work

According to Google, Dreambeans is designed to create a personalised collection of stories based on users' interests, activities and information available across their connected Google apps.

Rather than presenting an endless feed of content, the app generates a limited collection of stories each day. These could include recommendations for places to visit, new arts and crafts to explore, hobbies to pursue or reminders about upcoming local events. Users can open individual stories to explore topics in greater detail, bookmark content for later or share recommendations with others.

Google noted that the Dreambeans uses its AI capabilities, including Personal Intelligence and Nano Banana 2, to generate personalised stories and accompanying visuals. The app works in the background to identify relevant information and prepare a fresh collection for users each morning.

ALSO READ: Firms need better understanding of AI agents: WSO2 CEO Harry Ault The app supports 14 languages, including English and 13 Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese and Nepali.

Which Google apps does Dreambeans access

Dreambeans draws information from Google services selected by users to personalise its daily recommendations. These include Gmail, Google Calendar, Gemini, Google Photos, Search and YouTube.

ALSO READ: Apple 27.3 developer beta brings Siri AI, Health app and Audio Intelligence Users can choose which apps they want to connect to Dreambeans. Google says the app requires at least one connected app to function, although enabling more services can help it create more personalised collections. The company also encourages users to provide feedback on the stories they receive. This allows the app to refine its recommendations over time.

What privacy controls does Dreambeans offer

Since Dreambeans relies on information from connected Google services, users can decide which apps they want to link to the platform. Google says users can review and change their connected apps, access their feedback history and delete their data through the profile section of the app.

Users can also delete their entire history by selecting the 'Delete my data' option in their profile. To remove individual feedback entries, they can access the 'Feedback History' section through their profile or the tuning icon within the app.

Google has also clarified that the privacy choices users make in Dreambeans do not affect their settings or preferences in Gemini Apps or AI Mode.