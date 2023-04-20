Home / Technology / Tech News / Hackers release sensitive information after ransomware attack on CommScope

Hackers release sensitive information after ransomware attack on CommScope

The leaked data includes employees' social security numbers and bank account details

New Delhi
Hackers release sensitive information after ransomware attack on CommScope

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A ransomware attack has hit US network infrastructure company CommScope, and cybercriminals have published thousands of employees' data online, Techcrunch (TC) has reported.

 

The leaked data includes employees' social security numbers and bank account details. The company is based in North Carolina and is engaged in designing and manufacturing network infrastructure products for various customers, including hospitals, schools, and US federal agencies.

 

A list of data was published online after the attack. The leak contains personal data for thousands of CommScope employees. The details include full names, postal addresses, email addresses, personal mobile numbers, social security numbers, and bank account information. Another folder posted online contains scans of employees' passports and visa-related documents, the TC report said.

 

Reportedly, the hackers gained extensive access to the company's network. Some of the leaked data was not encrypted and contained both CommScope customer and employee email addresses. However, there is little clarity about the total number of employees affected by the data leak. The TC report added that CommScope has more than 30,000 employees across the globe.

 

A CommScope spokesperson confirmed that the company detected "unauthorised access to a portion of our IT infrastructure that we determined was the result of a ransomware incident," the TC report said.

 

The spokesperson added that immediate action was taken to secure user data, and a forensic investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts was being undertaken. He said that details of the attack were communicated to law enforcement.

Topics :ransomware attackRansomware virusCyber AttackRansomware cyber attacksUS FedBS Web ReportsInternet technologies

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Also Read

Indian hackers targeted politicians, private individuals worldwide: Report

What is a phishing attack?

AIIMS cyber attack originated in China, all servers retrieved now: MoHFW

WannaCry to SamSam: 5 biggest ransomware attacks you need to know about

Bug bounty hunters rake it in as incidence of cyber attacks shoots up

Youtube's updates policies on eating disorder content, Here's what changes

Dell unveils PowerEdge servers in India to boost digital transformation

Google to let users turn off video feeds from other participants in Meet

Xiaomi launches at-home phone setup service support for senior citizens

Microsoft to name hackers after 'weather' events in new naming taxonomy

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story