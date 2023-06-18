Home / Finance / News / Tamil Nadu woos fintech firms; hopes to raise Rs 12,000 cr for Fintech City

Tamil Nadu woos fintech firms; hopes to raise Rs 12,000 cr for Fintech City

State allots 56 acres for project, aims to create 80,000 jobs

BS Reporter Chennai
Tamil Nadu woos fintech firms; hopes to raise Rs 12,000 cr for Fintech City

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 8:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin has laid the foundation for a Fintech City and Fintech Tower in Chennai, targeting an investment of about Rs 12,000 crore in the sector.
“We have allotted 56 acres at Nandambakkam in the city. This will attract Rs 12,000 crore investments in the Fintech sector and create job opportunities for 80,000 persons,” Stalin said on Saturday. In November 2021, the government brought out the Tamil Nadu FinTech Policy with sops such as reimbursing 75 per cent of operational expenses and 100 per cent of SGST for three years, apart from repayment of costs incurred for training and marketing. Besides, incentives for fintechs in Tier-3 cities will be twice those in a Tier-1 city while the limits for those setting up in a Tier-2 city will be raised to 1.5 times that of Tier-1.

“I have released a special policy in 2021 to make Tamil Nadu a global hub of fintech companies by 2025,” Stalin said. The chief minister also invited fintechs to be part of the Global Investors Meet in January 2024, lining up their investments. Both Fintech City and FinTech Tower are coming up at a cost of around Rs 116 crore and Rs 254 crore, respectively.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Tamil Nadu revenue deficit down 52%, says budget hailing welfare measures

Tamil Nadu starts packages for green tech, rural impact, women-led startups

Ranji Trophy: Bad light costs TN yet again; Sai rues conceding late runs

DMK vs governor row: Battle of ideologies, a struggle steeped in history

Reports of missing Rs 500 notes based on erroneous information, says RBI

Sebi issues guidelines on product offerings by online bond platforms

RBI imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on Manappuram Finance NBFC norms violation

Delayed monsoon can impact inflation, expect CPI at 5.2%: Deutsche Bank

Pvt banks' slippages from Covid recast nearly double than that of PSBs

Topics :Tamil NaduFintech sector

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story