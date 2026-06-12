India leads digital wallet downloads as homegrown apps dominate globally

India has emerged as the world’s largest market for digital wallet app downloads in CY 2025, according to Sensor Tower’s App Performance Insights: Digital Payments and Mobile Wallets report.

The country accounted for over 440 million digital wallet app downloads during the year, cementing its lead over all other global markets. This scale has also pushed local players such as PhonePe and Paytm onto the global stage, with PhonePe emerging as the most-downloaded digital wallet app globally in 2025. Government-backed BHIM also featured among the top five most downloaded wallet apps in India.

Where does India stand

According to Sensor Tower, digital wallets and peer-to-peer payment apps collectively crossed 1.8 billion downloads globally in CY 2025, growing 3 per cent year-on-year. Of this, India alone contributed over 440 million downloads.

This is not an isolated spike. Sensor Tower data shows that India ranked first in global digital wallet downloads in both 2023 and 2024 as well. However, downloads declined by 12 per cent in CY 2025 compared to CY 2024. This came after a sharp 14 per cent jump in 2024 over 2023. The broader APAC (Asia-Pacific) region followed a similar trajectory — strong expansion in 2024 followed by moderation in 2025. The report notes that growth in high-adoption markets is beginning to stabilise after years of rapid onboarding, signalling a shift from user acquisition to engagement and monetisation.

This transition becomes clearer when seen alongside India’s underlying payments infrastructure. The UPI effect India’s digital wallet growth is closely tied to the rise of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which has become the backbone of the country’s digital payments ecosystem. Unlike many global markets where wallets operate as standalone products, Indian wallet apps are effectively front-ends to UPI, enabling everything from peer-to-peer transfers to merchant payments through a single interoperable rail. This underlying infrastructure is critical to understanding current trends. According to the India Digital Wallet Market Report and Forecast 2026–2035 by Expert Market Research, UPI processed 228.5 billion transactions in 2025, marking a 33 per cent year-on-year increase, with total transaction value reaching ₹299.7 trillion.

This is the key context. Even as app downloads moderate, transaction volumes and value continue to surge, indicating that existing users are transacting more frequently and across more use cases. Separately, the same report pegs India’s digital wallet market at $20.1 billion in 2025, with projections to reach $75.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.2 per cent. From downloads to daily habit If downloads tell one part of the story, engagement tells another. Sensor Tower data shows that users in India opened digital wallet apps nearly five times per day on average — significantly higher than global benchmarks. Indonesia ranked second at around 3.75 daily opens, while in markets such as the US, usage was closer to 2.5 times per day.

ALSO READ: Half of Indian firms plan AI-powered payroll rollout in next year: ADP This points to a structural behavioural shift. Digital payments in India are no longer episodic, they are embedded into daily routines. The contrast with banking apps is telling. Indian users engage with banking apps just over 2.5 times per day on average, nearly half the frequency of wallet apps. In markets like the US, the gap between banking and wallet engagement is far narrower. In Indonesia, banking apps even outperform wallets in engagement. A young user base shaping the market Demographically, this shift is being driven by younger users.

Around 45 per cent of digital wallet users in India fall in the 25-34 age bracket, while another 25 per cent are aged 18-24, according to Sensor Tower’s audience insights. This makes India structurally different from markets like Japan or South Korea, where adoption is more evenly distributed across age groups. In India, digital wallets are being shaped by a younger, mobile-first generation, which is more likely to adopt new financial behaviours, including embedded finance and credit products. Which apps are leading Indian digital wallet platform PhonePe was the most downloaded digital wallet app in India during CY 2025, followed by Paytm. Google Pay ranked third, while the government-backed BHIM app came in fifth. Other players such as Super.money and FamApp rounded out the top six.

The dominance of Indian players is not limited to the domestic market. PhonePe emerged as the most downloaded digital wallet app globally in CY 2025, with Paytm also featuring among the top three. However, downloads only tell part of the story. The market is far more concentrated when viewed through actual usage. Google Pay and PhonePe together accounted for over 80 per cent of UPI transactions in the first half of CY 2025, according to a Rest of World report. This concentration creates a high barrier to entry — one that even platforms with massive user bases have struggled to overcome.

Why WhatsApp Pay couldn’t convert scale into usage On paper, WhatsApp Pay should have been a disruptor. With over 500 million users in India, it had a distribution network that no fintech player could match. In practice, however, it has barely made a dent in the market. ALSO READ: Price you see isn't the price I see: Inside rise of surveillance pricing A mix of regulatory constraints and strategic underinvestment slowed its momentum early. For years, WhatsApp Pay operated under user caps imposed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), allowing incumbents to consolidate their lead. Even after those restrictions were lifted, adoption remained limited.

Between December 2024 and May 2025, WhatsApp Pay added just over 12 million transactions, while rivals Google Pay and PhonePe added nearly 700 million and 500 million, respectively, according to a Rest of World report. The reasons extend beyond regulation. WhatsApp treated payments as an add-on feature rather than a core product, with limited incentives and minimal marketing. In a market where cashbacks, rewards, and ecosystem depth drive engagement, that approach proved insufficient. More importantly, India’s digital wallet ecosystem has evolved beyond standalone apps into what are effectively financial super apps. Platforms such as PhonePe and Paytm combine payments with credit, insurance, investments, and commerce, making them the default financial interface for users.