IN-SPACe selects three space startups for funding under technology fund

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has selected three Indian space startups—Astrobase Space Technologies, SatSure Analytics India and TM2SPACE Technologies—as the first set of Indian non-governmental entities (NGEs) to receive funding under its Technology Adoption Fund (TAF) scheme.

Following a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process conducted by an expert committee comprising members from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Department of Science and Technology (DST), industry, academic institutions and IN-SPACe, the three startups were selected for financial support to develop transformative space technologies aimed at strengthening India's indigenous capabilities and enhancing its global competitiveness in the space sector.

Bengaluru-based space startup Astrobase Space Technologies Pvt. Ltd. will develop a high-thrust closed-cycle liquid rocket engine (800 kN) for space launch vehicles. The project aims to develop an 800 kN-class reusable LOX-LNG rocket engine with high efficiency and a modular architecture for medium- to heavy-lift launch vehicles, serving as a commercial propulsion solution for next-generation launch systems and orbital stages. Bengaluru-based space analytics company SatSure Analytics India Pvt. Ltd. will develop Dhaarini, a Large Earth Observation Model (LOM) designed to serve as India's foundational artificial intelligence (AI) platform for remote-sensing applications. Trained on diverse satellite and aerial datasets, the model will generate actionable insights across agriculture, infrastructure and disaster management, enabling data-driven decision-making at a national scale.

Hyderabad-based TM2SPACE Technologies Pvt. Ltd. will develop an indigenous AI-powered star tracker system for satellites, enabling the pointing accuracy required for high-resolution imaging and communication missions. The project will develop StarSense Lite for CubeSats and StarSense Pro for satellites above 50 kg, delivering high-precision attitude determination through advanced optics, electronics and onboard algorithms. Pawan Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe, said, “The selection of these projects under the Technology Adoption Fund (TAF) marks a pivotal step in our mission to transform Indian private entities into global space leaders. With this fund, our vision is to bridge the critical gap between early-stage development and commercial success. By offering this financial support, we are empowering the private sector to work on cutting-edge space technologies. These projects are not just innovative concepts; they are practical, market-ready solutions that will increase our footprint in the global space economy.”

Rajeev Jyoti, director, Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe, added, “IN-SPACe followed a rigorous, multistage evaluation process, selecting these three entities for funding. Spanning a reusable high-thrust rocket engine, a foundational EO-AI platform, and indigenous high-accuracy star trackers, these projects address critical technology gaps and have strong real-world potential to enhance India’s space capabilities. IN-SPACe received several proposals, and these three were selected as they closely aligned with the objectives and criteria of the TAF scheme. We encourage Indian companies to continue submitting proposals that meet the objectives of TAF.” IN-SPACe will provide continued technical guidance, monitoring and milestone-linked disbursement of funds to ensure successful implementation of the selected projects.