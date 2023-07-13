Home / Technology / Tech News / India Mobile Congress 2023 to be held from October 27-29 at Pragati Maidan

India Mobile Congress 2023 to be held from October 27-29 at Pragati Maidan

The event will be themed around "Global Digital Innovation" and will showcase 6G and advancements in 5G networks

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Indian Mobile Congress 2023 curtain raiser

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 11:48 AM IST
The ministry of information technology and communications on Thursday announced that the seventh edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), will be held from October 27 -29 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi this year.

The event will be themed around “Global Digital Innovation” and will showcase 6G, advancements in 5G networks, the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in telecommunications, edge computing, and developments related to India Stack.

IMC 2023 would also highlight related technology domains such as broadcast technology, satellite communication, manufacture of semiconductors. IMC 2023 will introduce several B2G and B2B forums and industry round tables, events to facilitate student engagement, and global buyer forums.

More than 100,000 plus participants, 5,000 plus CXO-level delegates, 350 plus speakers, and 400 exhibitors are expected to attend the event.
The ministry also stated that IMC 2023 will launch a start-up event called Aspire, which will seek to encourage the growth of entrepreneurship among “young innovators and industry delegates in the telecom and digital domains”.

The minister for communications, electronics, and information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that IMC 2023 should bring in all the complex and innovative technologies to the show including consumer electronics, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, and drones.

“There will be five partner countries which the IMC will decide in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs,” Vaishnaw said in a press conference.

“The India Mobile Congress 2023 will signify the vision of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to promote India’s pivotal role in the digital revolution impacting every sector globally. This includes pioneering breakthroughs in 5G, 6G, broadcasting, satellite, semiconductor, drone, devices, and green technologies,” he added.

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 11:48 AM IST

