OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus, Reno 10 Pro 5G smartphones go on sale: Details here

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G and the Reno10 Pro 5G are priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively

BS Web Team New Delhi
OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 9:32 AM IST
The OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ and Reno 10 Pro are now available for purchase in India. Launched recently, these 5G smartphones are available on Flipkart, OPPO online store, and at mainline retail outlets in moonlit purple and silvery grey colour. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G and the Reno10 Pro 5G are priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

OPPO Reno10 Pro+ and Reno10 Pro: Sale offers
  • Discounts of up to Rs 4,000 on Flipkart and OPPO Stores, and no-interest equated monthly instalment available for up to nine months on HDFC, ICICI Bank and SBI Cards.
  • Cashback of up to Rs 4,000 at retail outlets and no-interest EMI available for up to nine months on SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, One Card, AU Small Finance.
  • Cash back up to Rs 4,000 on consumer loan partners like TVS Credit, HDB Financial & IDFC First Bank. Additionally, zero down payment schemes are available from leading financers.
  • Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to Rs 4,000 across platforms for existing OPPO smartphone customers on trade-in deals.
  • Free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One for up to 6 months through MyOPPO.
  • OPPO Pad Air (4GB + 128GB) available at a discount of Rs 1,500 in a bundle deal, which will be available till July 31.
Reno10 Pro+ 5G: Specifications

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It sports a 6.74-inch 1.5k OLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The phone boasts Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back. It is offered in glossy purple and silvery grey colour options. Imaging is covered by triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of 112-degree field-of-view, and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens. On the front, the phone has a 32MP autofocus camera. The phone is powered by 4,700 mAh battery, supported by a 100W SUPERVOOC charger. The phone will get three years of OS and four years of security updates, the company said.

Reno10 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Reno10 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch OLED 3D curved display of 120Hz. Like the elder sibling, it has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back panel. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G system-on-chip, paired with 12GB RAM and 25GB on-board storage. It has a triple-camera sensor on the back, akin to the elder sibling. However, it gets 32MP telephoto sensor instead of the 64MP periscope telephoto of the Plus edition. The phone is powered by 4,600 mAh battery, supported by an 80W SUPERVOOC charger.

OPPO Reno10 Pro+: Unboxing and hands-on

Topics :Oppo5GOppo IndiaOppo smartphonesmartphonesChinese smartphonesChinese smartphoneTechnology

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 9:32 AM IST

