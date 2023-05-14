India's Quantum dreams: The impact of tech on economy could be significant

Spearheading this change is the National Quantum Mission (NQM), which was approved by the Union Cabinet in April, with a total outlay of Rs 6,003 crore over the next six years. The investments will be directed towards research and development, and creating an innovative ecosystem in quantum technology within the country.



Last month, India embarked on an exciting new journey that could help it swiftly tackle the most complex problems that once took years to solve, whether they be tailoring medicines to individuals’ unique genetic makeup, conducting real-time analysis of financial markets, or ensuring secure communication.