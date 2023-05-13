Home / India News / SCO digital ministers adopt India's proposal to adopt digital public infra

SCO digital ministers adopt India's proposal to adopt digital public infra

India also shared its plans to invest $3 billion to take mobile connectivity to villages in remote areas and $5 billion to bring broadband connectivity to all 250,000 Gram Panchayats

BS Web Team New Delhi
SCO digital ministers adopt India's proposal to adopt digital public infra

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The members of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) on Saturday adopted India's proposal to support the development and adoption of the country's digital public infrastructure like Aadhaar, United Payments Interface (UPI) and DigiLocker.
In a meeting of the SCO ministers responsible for the development of information and communication technology (ICT), which India was chairing, union minister for electronics and IT, communications, and railways Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised on "India stack" being interoperable and resulting in higher digital inclusion.

"I would urge all fellow members of SCO to assess, evaluate and adopt India Stack and benefit from this digital public infrastructure," he said.
"This DPI is very important from the perspective of having completion, making sure that technology is democratised and making sure of digitally inclusive growth among member states," he added.

India also shared, with the SCO members, its plans to invest $3 billion to take mobile connectivity to villages in remote areas and $5 billion to bring broadband connectivity to all 250,000 Gram Panchayats.
India will also chair the Annual Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) summit in December.

"There was also a need felt for interoperability between different systems being developed by the member states and the body recognised the need for setting up an organisation for setting common standards for interoperability of digital systems among member states," Vaishnaw said. 

Also Read

SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting to kick off in Goa today; all you must know

What is India Stack?

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

12 big telcos enquired about telecom stack, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

BJD wins Jharsuguda bypoll with a margin of 48,721 votes in Odisha

PM Modi meets CEO of Japanese semiconductor firm, discusses tech

India reports 1,223 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, active cases at 16,498

Sachin Tendulkar files complaint against misleading ads impersonating him

HC directs NGO to vacate Basti Vikas Kendra for Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Topics :SCOAadhaarShanghai Cooperation OrganisationIT ministryDigital IndiaDigiLockerUPIBS Web Reports

First Published: May 13 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story