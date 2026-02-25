Indian IT firms need to step up, take clients forward in AI world: Experts

“The first-order reaction is that if project sizes shrink, the opportunity shrinks. But the flip side is that it exposes the entire global base of COBOL implementations to modernisation. Earlier, a chief technology officer (CTO) or chief information officer (CIO) would hesitate to undertake a billion-dollar modernisation project — it was too risky and too core to the business. If it failed, careers were at stake,” he said.
He added: “The total addressable market of technology expands massively in such a scenario. It presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to retire technical debt. And the beneficiary is the broader tech ecosystem.”