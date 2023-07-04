Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram's Twitter-rival Threads app launching on July 6, details inside

Instagram's Twitter-rival Threads app launching on July 6, details inside

On July 6, Meta's Instagram will introduce 'Threads', a new app aiming to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter. Users will be able to log in using their Instagram accounts

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Instagram’s Twitter-rival Threads app launching on July 6

Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 3:37 PM IST
Instagram's Twitter rival is set to stir things up around the app store soon. Meta's reaction to Twitter, a new application called 'Threads', will be launched on July 6, on the heels of the Elon Musk-owned platform sending users scurrying for an alternative.
The upcoming Threads application, which is connected to Instagram, was already visible in the Apple app store on Tuesday, days before its Thursday launch. A website with a countdown to the App's release has also been launched by Meta. Meta is not the only social media giant in the fray to replace Musk-owned Twitter, which already has a competition in platforms, including BlueSky and Mastodon. 

Musk’s controversial handling of the social media platform has forced its estimated 250 million users to look elsewhere for a similar platform. Twitter has been gradually restricting access to a host of its features to unpaid users ever since the tech billionaire took over thereby irking its long-term users. 

How to utilise Instagram’s Threads Application?

Threads function as a standalone application that you can download to your smartphone. It will automatically link to the Instagram account you are currently logged into once it is installed.
The Threads application will then request access to your Instagram friend list to communicate. The app will suggest the Instagram users with whom you are most frequently in contact if you do not use this list. The list you make in the Threads app will then be added to your Instagram friends list.  

The Threads app functions totally differently than Instagram Direct or Messenger app, according to the makers. You can only chat with a list of selected Instagram friends; no one else is allowed. However, you are also free to create various subgroups within the list.

What are the other features of the Threads application?

Since the Threads app is associated with your phone's camera, you can send videos and photographs through it rapidly. You can likewise share automatic statues, stories, and messages with your chosen friends. Discussions from Threads are constantly saved in 'Instagram Direct'. It isn't required for all users to have Threads installed to speak with one another. You will still be able to communicate with your friends through Threads while they continue to use Instagram. 
The thought behind making Threads was to offer users and their friends an exceptional confidential space where they can be in close contact throughout the day. 


Why Meta's Threads may be a Serious Threat to Twitter?
Since Elon Musk took control of the company, Twitter; the app market has witnessed an explosion of brand-new Twitter alternatives. Twitter experienced rate limit errors over the last week compelling many users to move to other platforms. However, they switched back to the previous app later on. Threads is expected to offer more to its users than other competitors ever have. Users will be able to import their Instagram followers and following lists thanks to its integration with Instagram.


The app will, therefore, have a readymade user base, where you can connect with your friends already existing on your Instagram account. It is, however, too early to comment on the overall success of the app and how much of a dent it will make in the Musk-owned platform. 

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 3:37 PM IST

