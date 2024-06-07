Intel, AMD chips-powered AI PCs won't get Copilot Plus features on launch

When Microsoft announced its new Copilot+ PC platform at a special event last month, it showcased its capabilities on devices powered by Qualcomm’s Arm architecture-based Snapdragon X series chips. Although the Copilot+ PC AI platform is built around Arm chips, it is not exclusive to it. Both Intel and AMD have unveiled their new PC chips that will power the Copilot+ experience. However, not out-of-the box.

At the launch of Lunar Lake processors and Ryzen AI 300 series processors, Intel and AMD, respectively, stated that devices powered by their new processors will receive Copilot+ experiences through a software update, unlike Qualcomm Snapdragon chip-powered PCs that will offer them out-of-the-box.

Intel confirmed that the Copilot+ AI features will roll out later this year to Lunar Lake processors-powered PCs. Following suit, AMD has now announced that PCs based on its Ryzen AI 300 chips will get Copilot AI by the end of 2024. In a statement to The Verge, AMD PR manager Matthew Hurwitz said that the company “expects to have Copilot+ experiences by the end of 2024.”

Microsoft marketing manager James Howell also confirmed to The Verge that despite Intel Lunar lake chip and AMD Strix (Ryzen AI 300 series) PCs meeting the Copilot+ PC hardware requirements, will receive the “Copilot+ PC experiences through free updates, when available.”

Earlier this week, Nvidia announced a new RTX AI PC segment that will be eligible for the Mictrosoft’s new Copilot+ PC platform. Nvidia said that RTX AI PCs will feature up to GeForce RTX 4070 graphic processing units (GPUs) and “power-efficient systems-on-a-chip (SoC) with Windows 11 AI PC capabilities”. The company later stated that the RTX AI PCs will be powered by AMD’s new Ryzen AI 300 series processors. This suggests that Nvidia’s RTX AI PC segment will also receive the Copilot+ experience at a later date, too.