Apple's iMac refresh brings M4 chip, more RAM, nano-textured display option

Apple has refreshed the iMac 24-inch with the M4 chip, doubling the RAM in the standard variant, and introducing an option for a nano-textured display. Additionally, the top-end M4 configuration features four USB-C ports, all supporting Thunderbolt 4, while the standard configuration includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Apple has also upgraded the accessories to support USB-C on the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. The iMac 24-inch with M4 supports Apple Intelligence with macOS Sequoia 15.1, which is now rolling out alongside iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 for iPhone and iPad.

Apple iMac 24 with M4: Price and availability

M4 (8-core CPU and 8-core GPU) + 16GB RAM: Starts at Rs 134,900

M4 (10-core CPU and 10-core GPU) + 16GB RAM: Starts at Rs 154,900

Colours: Green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver

The iMac 24-inch with M4 is available for pre-order, with availability set to commence from November 8.

The base M4 model includes unified memory configurable up to 24GB, SSD configurable up to 1TB, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and a choice of a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad.

The top-end M4 model offers unified memory configurable up to 32GB, SSD configurable up to 2TB, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and a choice of a Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad.

More From This Section

Apple iMac 24-inch with M4: Details

The iMac 24-inch features a 4.5K resolution Retina display with P3 wide colour gamut and up to 500 nits of brightness. Apple offers a nano-textured display option, which is its version of an anti-glare screen. The iMac 24-inch is based on macOS Sequoia and supports Apple Intelligence features starting with the 15.1 update that is now rolling out. It includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, up to four USB Type-C ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet standard on select models.

Apple has added a 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View, which keeps users centered during video calls while utilising the wide-angle lens to simultaneously show the user and a top-down view of their desk. Rounding off the package is a three-microphone array with beamforming technology and a six-speaker sound system that supports Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.