Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Apple's iMac refresh brings M4 chip, more RAM, nano-textured display option

Apple's iMac refresh brings M4 chip, more RAM, nano-textured display option

The iMac 24-inch with M4 supports Apple Intelligence with macOS Sequoia 15.1, which is now rolling out alongside iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 for iPhone and iPad

M4 iMac

M4 iMac

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has refreshed the iMac 24-inch with the M4 chip, doubling the RAM in the standard variant, and introducing an option for a nano-textured display. Additionally, the top-end M4 configuration features four USB-C ports, all supporting Thunderbolt 4, while the standard configuration includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Apple has also upgraded the accessories to support USB-C on the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. The iMac 24-inch with M4 supports Apple Intelligence with macOS Sequoia 15.1, which is now rolling out alongside iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 for iPhone and iPad.
 
Apple iMac 24 with M4: Price and availability
  • M4 (8-core CPU and 8-core GPU) + 16GB RAM: Starts at Rs 134,900
  • M4 (10-core CPU and 10-core GPU) + 16GB RAM: Starts at Rs 154,900
Colours: Green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver
 
The iMac 24-inch with M4 is available for pre-order, with availability set to commence from November 8.
 
The base M4 model includes unified memory configurable up to 24GB, SSD configurable up to 1TB, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and a choice of a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad.
 
The top-end M4 model offers unified memory configurable up to 32GB, SSD configurable up to 2TB, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and a choice of a Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad.

More From This Section

NoiseFit Diva 2 smartwatch

Noise launches women wellness-focused NoiseFit Diva 2 smartwatch: Know more

Garmin Fenix 8 Series smartwatch

Garmin launches Fenix 8 Series GPS smartwatches in India: Check price, more

Sony LinkBuds Open (WF-L910) wireless earbuds

Sony launches LinkBuds Open (WF-L910) wireless earbuds in India at Rs 19990

Logitech M196 Bluetooth Mouse

Logitech M196 Bluetooth mouse with 12-month battery life launched in India

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 2-in-1 AI PCs with Intel Lunar Lake chips launched

 
Apple iMac 24-inch with M4: Details
 
The iMac 24-inch features a 4.5K resolution Retina display with P3 wide colour gamut and up to 500 nits of brightness. Apple offers a nano-textured display option, which is its version of an anti-glare screen. The iMac 24-inch is based on macOS Sequoia and supports Apple Intelligence features starting with the 15.1 update that is now rolling out. It includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, up to four USB Type-C ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet standard on select models.
Apple has added a 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View, which keeps users centered during video calls while utilising the wide-angle lens to simultaneously show the user and a top-down view of their desk. Rounding off the package is a three-microphone array with beamforming technology and a six-speaker sound system that supports Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Also Read

Apple Intelligence (Source: Apple)

Apple Intelligence debuts with limited features, more to come in December

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 16 sales blocked in Indonesia due to local parts regulation

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone SE 4 to feature A18 chip, 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence: Report

Apple's Greg Joswiak on X

Apple Intelligence could roll out today, Mac announcements expected too

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple tests blood-sugar app to help people with prediabetes: Know more

Topics : Apple Inc Apple artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon