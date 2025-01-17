iOS 18.3 beta 3: Apple limits Notification Summaries for news apps and more

Apple has rolled out the third beta of iOS 18.3, focusing on resolving issues with the Apple Intelligence-driven Notification Summaries feature on iPhones. According to a report by 9To5Google, notification summaries for news and entertainment apps have been temporarily disabled. Additionally, several adjustments have been made to the presentation of summaries.

The update follows reports from media outlets like the BBC, which highlighted cases where Apple Intelligence produced inaccurate summaries of notifications from the BBC News app.

ALSO READ: Apple Store App debuts in India offering personalised shopping experience

iOS 18.3 beta 3: Changes to Notification Summaries

The iOS 18.3 beta introduces updates to the Notification Summaries feature. These include:

A prompt now informs users that the feature is in beta when enabling notification summaries.

Notification summaries on the Lock Screen are now shown in italics for easier identification.

Users can disable notification summaries for specific apps directly from the Lock Screen or Notification Centre by swiping, selecting "Options," and tapping "Turn Off Summaries."

A warning in the Settings app notes that notification summaries may contain errors.

Summaries for apps in the news and entertainment categories have been temporarily disabled.

iOS 18.3: What is new

iOS 18.3 is anticipated to be a smaller update compared to its last two iterations, introducing limited new features. The first public beta expanded smart home device support, adding compatibility for robot vacuum cleaners within the Home app. The second beta included updates to the Calculator app, restoring the ability to perform repeated calculations using the equals button. Additionally, it incorporates various bug fixes and performance enhancements.