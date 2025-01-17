Tim Cook shares how Apple Watch saved his father's life after fall

Apple CEO Tim Cook, known for leading the world’s most valuable company, rarely opens up about his personal life. However, in a recent interview on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Cook shared details about his daily routine, personal interests, and a life-saving story involving the Apple Watch.

Cook reflected on his upbringing, which instilled a strong work ethic. "I've been working since I was 11 or 12," he said, recalling his paper route and his first job flipping burgers at 14 for $1.10 an hour. Those early lessons still drive him, including his habit of waking up before 5 am to start work. During his December visit to London,

Cook’s mornings begin with responding to emails during the quiet hours. “It’s the part of the day that I can control the most,” he noted. “As the day starts to unfold, it becomes less predictable.” Among the emails are messages from Apple employees and customers, many of whom share stories about how Apple products, like the Apple Watch, have impacted their lives.

One story hit particularly close to home. Cook revealed that when his father was alive, the Apple Watch’s fall detection feature alerted emergency services after his father fell alone at home.

“He didn’t respond to the door, so they kicked the door down — and it was a good thing they did because he was not conscious at the time,” Cook shared.

When asked if his father appreciated the technology that saved his life, Cook laughed, “No, he was focused on the door, to be honest. He was more upset, ‘They kicked out my door!’”

Cook also reflected on how the pandemic reshaped work culture, underscoring the value of both remote work and in-person collaboration. Apple now requires most employees to work in the office three days a week, while Cook himself goes in four days. He admitted that an empty office can feel “depressing.”

Despite his demanding schedule, Cook enjoys simple pleasures. He loves hiking, visiting national parks, and dining at Ethel’s Fancy in Palo Alto, where he often orders octopus. A fan of dark chocolate, Chardonnay, and fish-based meals, Cook revealed his dream last meal: hamachi crudo, branzino, broccolini, and a chocolate dessert.