Apple Store App debuts in India offering personalised shopping experience

Apple has announced the launch of its Apple Store app in India. The company said that the app allows customers to shop Apple's line-up of products and services while receiving personalised recommendations. The Apple Store app is now available for download on the App Store.

"At Apple, our customer is at the centre of everything we do, and we are thrilled to introduce the Apple Store app to reach even more users in India, further deepening our connections," said Karen Rasmussen, Apple's head of Retail Online. "With the Apple Store app, customers will discover a new and seamless way to shop for all our incredible products, receive personalised support, and really experience the best of Apple."

Apple Store app: Details

Apple said that the new Apple Store app will feature multiple tabs to enhance the shopping experience and product discovery. The "Products" section enables users to explore Apple devices, accessories, and services, while also providing information on retail programmes like Apple Trade In and financing options.

The "For You" section offers personalised recommendations and organises saved or favourited items for quick access. Another addition, the "Go Further" section, supports customers who have recently made purchases by connecting them with specialists for online Personal Setup sessions. This section also includes short instructional videos to help users maximise their device's potential.

Similar to the online Apple Store, the app allows select products to be personalised. Customers can configure their Macs by choosing specific components like the chip, memory, and storage. Additionally, AirPods, iPads, Apple Pencils, and AirTags can be engraved at no extra cost. Apple also revealed plans to introduce a feature that will let customers schedule digital gift messages through the app.