Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 26.2 likely to bring these new features to eligible iPhones next month

iOS 26.2 likely to bring these new features to eligible iPhones next month

iOS 26.2, expected in December, is likely to bring a new AirDrop code system, refined Lock Screen controls, smarter Health insights, and upgrades across Apple's core apps

iOS 26
Apple iOS 26
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Apple is expected to launch the iOS 26.2 stable update soon. Key introductions in the iOS 26.1 stable update include a customisation option to fine-tune how transparent system elements appear, broadening language availability of Apple Intelligence, Local Capture section in Settings and more. Now, Apple will release more features and improvements with the iOS 26.2 update, likely to be released in December. Here’s what users can expect from the upcoming update. 

iOS 26.2 update: What should users expect

  • New AirDrop feature: The upcoming update will bring a single-use AirDrop code that users can create and share with people outside their contacts. Once the code is exchanged, both parties can transfer files via AirDrop for a period of up to 30 days.
  • Liquid Glass lock screen: Apple will introduce a more pronounced Liquid Glass slider on the Lock Screen, allowing users to fine-tune the clock’s transparency.
  • Sleep Score in Health: The Sleep Score feature will use updated scoring thresholds, offering more accurate and granular results.
  • Messages CarPlay update: In CarPlay Settings, users will have the option to turn off pinned conversations for the Messages app.
  • Reminders app: Users will get to mark Reminders with a due time as Urgent, triggering an alarm that works like a wake-up alert, complete with a 9-minute snooze and a Live Activities banner so the task stays visible until handled.
  • Apple Podcasts app: The app will add automatic chapters, episode mentions and a new “From This Episode” section, all powered by transcript-based Apple Intelligence processing to help listeners jump to topics or access links referenced during the show.
  • Freeform app: Freeform will support tables, giving users a structured way to organise information on boards, similar to how tables work in the Notes app.
  • Apple Games app: The Games app will gain library filters, improved Bluetooth controller navigation and live challenge score updates, making it easier to browse games and track progress in real time.
  • Apple Music app: Users will be able to view lyrics offline.
  • Apple News app: A refreshed layout will surface more content at a glance, with new quick links on the Today tab and an updated navigation bar where the new Following tab highlights personalised sections previously tucked behind Search.

iOS 26.2 update: Eligible iPhone models

  • iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
  • iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google Maps gets Gemini AI for navigation assistance: How is it different

Tech firms like Dell, HP warn of memory-chip shortages as AI drives demand

Google, the sleeping giant in global AI race, now fully awake with Gemini 3

Google Meet down as users see '502 error': What's causing the outage?

Tech Wrap Nov 26: iQOO 15 launch, OnePlus 15R, Copilot leaving WhatsApp

Topics :Technology NewsApple Apple iOS

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story