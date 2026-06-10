Planning to try iOS 27 beta? Here's what you should know before updating

Apple released the developer betas of iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 following the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 keynote. Although these software updates are planned to roll out later this year, users can already access the new features through the developer beta programme. Apple has released early beta versions of iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27, allowing developers and enthusiasts to test upcoming changes before the public launch.

iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27: What’s new

Some of the headline features of iOS 27 include faster app launches and photo loading, up to 80 per cent faster AirDrop transfers between supported Apple devices, a transparency control for the Liquid Glass interface, and improved search across Spotlight, Photos and Mail.

Apple is also introducing AI-powered tab organisation and webpage monitoring in Safari, expanded parental controls, perimenopause and menopause tracking in the Health app, enhanced Apple Maps Flyover views, and support for full-resolution iCloud Shared Albums across Apple, Android and Windows devices. The update also introduces a redesigned Siri experience and broader Apple Intelligence integrations, though several AI features will be limited to supported hardware. Apart from many of the features announced for iOS 27, iPadOS 27 introduces several iPad-specific additions aimed at improving productivity and multitasking. ALSO READ: WWDC: Apple's 2026 platform updates focus on refinement over reinvention

Apple is bringing a new always-visible Menu Bar option that makes navigation feel more desktop-like, alongside faster browsing and file transfers between external drives and the iPad. Apple has also refined the Files app to make file organisation and access more efficient. With macOS 27, Apple says Spotlight search is becoming faster and more capable with Siri AI intergation. The update also introduces refinements to the Mac interface, including redesigned toolbars and window layouts, while expanding parental controls and Communication Safety features. Notably, macOS 27 will be the first major macOS release to support only Apple silicon-powered Macs, marking the end of support for Intel-based Mac models.

ALSO READ: WWDC 2026: Apple bets on device-level controls to protect children online Running a developer beta may involve risks Before installing the developer beta, users should understand that these builds are primarily intended for app testing and development rather than everyday use. Early beta software may not offer a polished experience. It may contain bugs, app compatibility issues, unexpected crashes, performance slowdowns, battery drain or features that do not work as intended. It is recommended to back up devices before installing beta software. Users should ideally avoid installing a developer beta on their primary iPhone, iPad or Mac, particularly if they depend on the device for work, studies or daily communication.

In some cases, beta-related issues can require users to erase their device and restore it from a backup in order to return to a stable version. While Apple’s latest developer betas include some of the features announced at WWDC 2026, not every feature is necessarily available from day one. Apple frequently introduces additional capabilities through subsequent beta releases as development progresses. For users who prefer a more stable experience, it may be better to wait for the public beta release, which will kick off from July. Apple typically releases public betas a few weeks after developer betas, once major issues have been addressed. Even then, beta software remains pre-release software, so caution is advised before installing it on a device used every day.