WWDC 2026: Apple unveils Siri AI, Gemini-powered Apple Intelligence, more

Apple kicked off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 on June 8 with a broad set of announcements spanning artificial intelligence, platform updates, and system-level improvements.

At the centre of the keynote was a complete overhaul of its AI strategy, with Apple introducing a new version of Siri powered by an updated Apple Intelligence architecture developed in collaboration with Google’s Gemini models. The company also announced updates across iOS 27, macOS 27 (Golden Gate), iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27, with a focus on performance, reliability, and deeper AI integration.

Siri AI takes centre stage

Apple introduced “Siri AI”, a new version of its digital assistant that integrates deeply with its new Apple Intelligence system. The assistant is now designed to be more conversational, context-aware, and capable of executing tasks across apps and devices.

Unlike previous versions, Siri can now draw on personal context, understand what is on the screen, access broader web-based knowledge, and take actions across apps. It can also maintain context across multiple prompts, enabling more complex, multi-step interactions.

The company demonstrated use cases such as drafting emails, planning events, retrieving information from messages and photos, and executing app-based tasks without requiring users to manually switch between apps.

Siri AI also introduces a new “Ask Siri” interface, allowing users to interact via both voice and text, with a more detailed, full-screen conversational experience.

A dedicated Siri app

One of the more notable additions is a new dedicated Siri app, which allows users to revisit past conversations and continue ongoing interactions across devices.

The app provides an overview of conversation history, enabling users to jump back into previous queries or start new ones, with conversations synced across devices through iCloud.

This shift reflects Apple’s move toward positioning Siri as a persistent AI interface rather than a one-off assistant.

Apple Intelligence gets a Gemini upgrade

At the core of these changes is a redesigned Apple Intelligence architecture. Apple confirmed that it has partnered with Google to integrate Gemini-based models into its foundation layer, combining on-device processing with server-side computation through Private Cloud Compute.

The system is structured across multiple layers, including:

Foundation models for text, image, and speech understanding

A system-level orchestrator to coordinate tasks

Capabilities such as personal context awareness, app actions, and on-screen understanding

This architecture enables Apple Intelligence to operate across apps and services, powering features such as writing assistance, image generation, and contextual suggestions.

Apple emphasised that its AI approach remains privacy-focused, with on-device processing and cloud interactions designed so that user data is not stored or accessed externally.

Visual Intelligence and system-wide AI features

Apple is also expanding AI capabilities beyond Siri through features integrated across its ecosystem.

A key addition is Visual Intelligence, which allows Siri to understand and act on visual input. On iPhone, this is embedded directly into the Camera app, enabling users to point their device at objects, text, or scenes and receive contextual responses or actions.

The feature is also available across macOS and iPadOS, including through screenshot tools and keyboard shortcuts.

Other Apple Intelligence features include:

Writing Tools integrated across apps for drafting, editing, and proofreading text

Safari tab organisation based on topics and automatic page monitoring

Contextual suggestions in Messages, Mail, and Calendar

Natural language-based automation in Shortcuts

Apple is also extending agentic capabilities into system apps such as Passwords.

The updated Passwords app can now automatically navigate websites, sign users in, and update credentials when changing passwords. Instead of manually visiting each site, the system handles the process in the background, effectively turning password updates into an automated workflow.

Image Playground and Photos get AI upgrades

In Image Playground, Apple has improved its underlying models to support more photorealistic image generation using natural language prompts. Users can now generate images with greater detail and consistency, including the ability to use photos from their library as reference inputs and maintain subject consistency across multiple generated images.

The app also introduces more granular editing controls, allowing users to modify specific parts of an image by selecting or circling areas and applying changes contextually.

In the Photos app, Apple is bringing similar AI capabilities to editing tools. A new “Extend” feature allows users to expand images beyond their original frame using generative AI, while an updated Clean Up tool improves object removal accuracy.

Apple is also introducing spatial reframing, which enables users to adjust perspective, framing, and camera angles after capturing an image, effectively turning static photos into editable compositions.

Platform updates focus on performance and refinement

Alongside AI updates, Apple announced new versions of its operating systems, including iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate.

Unlike previous years, the focus this time is on optimisation and usability rather than major design overhauls.

Apple said iPhone and iPad apps will launch up to 30 per cent faster, while photo previews in the Photos app load up to 70 per cent faster. File transfers on iPadOS are up to five times quicker, and AirDrop speeds have also been improved.

The company has also optimised its CPU scheduler, extending performance improvements to older devices, with iOS 27 supporting models as far back as the iPhone 11.

On the design front, Apple is refining its Liquid Glass interface with new customisation options, improved readability, and greater consistency across apps.

Apple said developer betas for the new operating systems will roll out starting today, with public beta versions expected to begin in July.

The final versions are expected to be released later this year alongside new hardware launches.

Trust and safety updates

Apple also introduced updates focused on safety, particularly for younger users.

New features include a redesigned setup process for child accounts, expanded parental controls, and tools such as “Ask to Browse” for web access approvals. Communication safety features have also been updated to detect and prevent exposure to sensitive or harmful content.

The company said these updates are designed to give parents more control over what children can access, who they can communicate with, and how they use devices.