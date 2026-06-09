CPU vs GPU vs TPU vs NPU: Understanding the processors powering AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be grabbing headlines through chatbots, image generators, and smart assistants, but the technology's true foundation lies elsewhere. From training large language models in vast data centres to enabling real-time features on smartphones, CPUs, GPUs, TPUs, and NPUs are the silent engines shaping the Artificial intelligence (AI) may be grabbing headlines through chatbots, image generators, and smart assistants, but the technology's true foundation lies elsewhere. From training large language models in vast data centres to enabling real-time features on smartphones, CPUs, GPUs, TPUs, and NPUs are the silent engines shaping the future of AI

Traditional computing relied heavily on the Central Processing Unit (CPU), which remains the brain of most devices. However, AI applications require massive amounts of data to be processed simultaneously, which has created a demand for specialised processors.

Instead of relying on a single type of chip, modern systems often combine multiple processors, with each handling the tasks it performs best.

CPU: The all-purpose processor The CPU, or Central Processing Unit, is the general-purpose processor found in every computer, smartphone, and server. It is designed to handle a wide variety of tasks, including operating systems, applications, web browsing, and business software. CPUs excel at sequential processing, where instructions are executed one after another with high accuracy and flexibility. Key strengths of CPUs include: Managing overall system operations

Running general software applications

Handling complex decision-making tasks

Coordinating other processors in a system While CPUs can run AI models, they are generally not the fastest or most efficient option for large-scale AI workloads.

GPU: The parallel processing powerhouse Graphics Processing Units, or GPUs, were originally developed to render graphics for gaming and visual applications. However, their ability to perform thousands of calculations simultaneously made them ideal for AI and machine learning. Unlike CPUs, which focus on a few powerful processing cores, GPUs contain thousands of smaller cores that can process large volumes of data parallelly. This makes GPUs particularly effective for: Training large AI models

High-performance computing

Image and video processing

Scientific simulations TPU: Google's AI specialist The Tensor Processing Unit, or TPU, is a specialised AI accelerator developed by Google. Unlike GPUs, which serve multiple purposes, TPUs are specifically designed for machine learning operations involving neural networks and tensor calculations. This focused design allows them to deliver high efficiency for AI training and inference workloads.

TPUs are primarily used within Google's cloud ecosystem and power many of the company's AI services. Recent generations have been built to support increasingly large AI models while improving performance and energy efficiency. NPU: Bringing AI directly to devices The newest member of the processor family is the NPU, or Neural Processing Unit. NPUs are designed specifically for AI tasks and are increasingly appearing in smartphones, personal computers, bringing AI capabilities directly to devices instead of sending every task to remote data centres. Their primary advantage is efficiency, as they can perform AI calculations while consuming significantly less power than CPUs or GPUs.