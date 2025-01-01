Prep for Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyan to NISAR: What's in Isro's kitty for 2025

The Indian space research organisation (Isro) ended 2024 on a historic note with the launch of its SpaDex mission . SpaDex was India’s first mission to demonstrate space docking technology, in which two satellites will dock and undock in space. If successful, India will join the US, China, and Russia as a member of the elite group with space docking capability.

NVS-02 mission The space docking, scheduled on January 7 forenoon, is a precursor in terms of technology for missions like Chandrayaan-4. The payload of Chandrayaan-4 mission will be too heavy to carry in one lift-off. Therefore it would require the launch of five modules in at least two different launches. Successful ‘in-space docking’ is required to ensure that these modules, after separate launches, are able to connect in space.

Isro’s first mission of January 2025 will be the agency’s 100th. The NVS-02 satellite will launch aboard the GSLV Mk-II rocket. It will be the ninth satellite in India’s NaVIC system, similar to GPS.

NVS-02 is the second of the 2nd generation satellite, after NVS-01 in NaVIC system (seven 1st generation satellites in constellation). The satellite is expected to have a more enhanced encryption system to keep all communications secure.

NASA, Isro joint mission

The NASA Isro synthetic aperture radar (Nisar) is a first-of-its-kind earth observation mission between NASA and Isro that’s likely to be launched in March 2025. The data captured by Nisar will be used to measure changes on earth’s surface, including movements as small as centimetres. The fine-resolution images obtained through this will help in managing the earth’s atmosphere, water resources, permafrost, soil moisture, earthquake damage, among other things.

PSLV N-1

PSLV N-1 is the first ever privately-built version of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Built in collaboration of HAL and L&T, the order is placed by New Space India Limited (NSIL), Isro’s commercial arm. The vehicle is slated to be launched in the first quarter itself.

Gaganyaan

Though the final crewed flight of Gaganyaan will be launched in 2026, Isro will undertake at least two launches in preparation in 2025. First mission with a humanoid robot, Vyommitra is expected to be launched in the first quarter.

The mission has already seen multiple delays, with Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh attributing it to Isro’s concern to ensure the utmost safety of astronauts. It is India’s first human spaceflight mission that involves launching three crews to a 400-km low earth orbit and bringing them back after three days.

Other missions

Isro will also launch an earth observation satellite, EOS-05 in 2025. It will provide geospatial imagery which can be used in the monitoring of natural hazards and disasters.