Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla selected for Indo-US mission to ISS: Isro

Isro said its Human Space Flight Centre entered into space flight agreement with US' Axiom Space Inc, for its fourth mission to ISS and National Mission Assignment Board has recommended 2 gaganyatris

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Isro NASA mission
Group Captain Shukla | Photo: X/@isro
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:15 PM IST
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair have been selected for an upcoming Indo-US mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) announced on Friday.

This has been done on the recommendation of the NASA-identified service provider Axiom Space Inc, sources in the Isro told PTI.

In an official release, the Isro said its Human Space Flight Centre has entered into a space flight agreement with US' Axiom Space Inc, for its fourth mission to the ISS and a National Mission Assignment Board has "recommended two 'gaganyatris' (space travellers) --Group Captain Shukla (prime) and Group Captain Nair (backup)".

"The assigned crewmembers will be finally approved to fly to the International Space Station by the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel (MCOP). The recommended gaganyatris will commence their training for the mission from the first week of August 2024," Isro said.

During the mission, the 'gaganyatris' will undertake selected scientific research and technology demonstration experiments on board the ISS and engage in space outreach activities, it said.

"The experiences gained during this mission will be beneficial for the Indian Human Space Programme and it will also strengthen human space flight cooperation between Isro and NASA," the Indian space agency said.

India and the US are collaborating to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024, American President Joe Biden said after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington last year.


First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

