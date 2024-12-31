Tech wrap Dec 31: POCO X7 series, GTA 6 trailer, Samsung Galaxy S25 series

POCO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has announced that its POCO X7 series smartphones will debut in India on January 9. Alongside this confirmation, the company unveiled a preview of the POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G. Both smartphones are set to be available on Flipkart, the popular e-commerce platform.

Months ahead of its official launch, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is already breaking records. Released on December 5, 2023, the game’s first trailer has garnered over 230 million views on YouTube by the close of 2024. This milestone nearly doubles the view count of GTA 5’s initial trailer, which premiered in November 2011 and currently has over 115 million views.

Reports suggest that Samsung is considering a partnership with Google to integrate Gemini Advanced AI features into its Galaxy S25 series flagship smartphones. As per Android Authority, the Galaxy S25 series may include complimentary Gemini Advanced subscriptions, offering these AI-powered features at no extra charge. Presently, this subscription is exclusive to Google’s Pixel smartphones.

Apple is reportedly planning to extend its ProMotion display technology to all models in the forthcoming iPhone 17 series. According to 9To5Google, these next-generation devices may come with higher refresh rate screens, promising smoother scrolling across the lineup.

January is set to be a busy month for major consumer technology brands, with multiple product launches on the horizon. Among the confirmed releases are Redmi’s budget-friendly 5G smartphone, POCO’s high-performance X7 series, the Xiaomi Pad 7, and OPPO’s Reno 13 series in the mid-premium category. Additionally, Samsung is gearing up to introduce its Galaxy S25 series and an XR headset. The month will also witness significant announcements at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, commencing January 7.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has stated that the Indian Space Research Organisation is gearing up for the launch of the NVS-02 satellite in January 2025. This mission will utilise the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

A survey conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indicates that Cloud computing and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) are the most extensively adopted emerging technologies in the Indian banking sector.