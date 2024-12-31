Emerging tech to drive India's job market with 20% growth in 2025: Report

Indian IT ecosystem is poised for a promising growth trajectory in the coming years with emerging technologies expected to witness a 20 per cent increase in new jobs in 2025, Human Resources (HR) platform FirstMeridian Business Services said on Tuesday.

Looking back at 2024, it said the Indian IT and tech ecosystem witnessed a 17 per cent surge in new employment opportunities, driven by rapid digital transformation and the concurrent rising demand for emerging tech niche job profiles.

"After a muted H1, the sector regained momentum, as we gear up for 2025, these trends will continue, while also eyeing an average 20 per cent rise in profiles like application developers, software engineers, DevOps engineers, AI, ML, and Cyber Security," FirstMeridian Business Services CEO, IT Staffing, Sunil Nehra said.

Moreover, Artificial Intelligence (AI), which was a major trend in 2024, is expected to further accelerate in 2025, Nehra added.

The sector is set for remarkable expansion, with high demand for roles like data analysts, data engineers, data scientists, and others, he said, adding that the Gen-AI industry alone is projected to have 1 million new job opportunities by 2028, contributing significantly to the nation's GDP.

Salaries for Gen-AI positions like Generative AI engineer, Algorithm engineer, and AI security specialist are projected to rise from the previous year, indicating a 25-30 per cent upward trend in compensation for the mid-level category.

As businesses expand and innovate, this surge in hiring will support new projects, enhance digital infrastructure, and keep pace with technological advancements. For instance, industries like Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have created over 6,00,000 jobs between 2018-19 and 2023-24.

By 2030, they are projected to employ 2.5 to 2.8 million professionals.

Additionally, other non-tech sectors like BFSI and Telecom are also likely to increase their intake of IT/tech professionals in 2025.

"As we move towards an evolving IT landscape in 2025, there will be an essential focus on tech upskilling to cultivate a robust workforce pool. The majority of large enterprises and mid-sized companies are expected to marginally increase their upskilling budgets by an average of 15-20 per cent in 2025," Nehra said.

Additionally, he said that individuals will continue taking the initiative for their own upskilling efforts to prepare for promising new-age tech roles.

The emerging sector of the Indian IT gig economy is also projected to grow by three times and employ 24 million people by 2030.

This demand is expected to follow a 1:1 ratio between tier I and II cities.

The growth underscores a rising dependence on flexible talent solutions to address the evolving needs of the tech landscape.

"Companies are increasingly turning to gig workers for their specialised expertise and adaptability, driving hiring trends toward niche technical roles and project-based engagements, making the gig economy a key player in shaping the future of IT talent," Nehra stated.

Although the Indian IT ecosystem stabilised to a larger extent, the sector still faces a few challenges, including a talent shortage in emerging fields like AI and cybersecurity, and the impact of global economic instabilities, he noted.

"While initiatives like Digital India and Skill India are beneficial, further strategies to upskill talent and enhance value amid cost pressures are essential for navigating the next phase of technological transformation," he added.