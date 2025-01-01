Flipkart 'Big Bachat Days' sale: Deals and offers on iPhones, Pixels, more

E-commerce platform Flipkart is kicking off 2025 with offers on smartphones as part of its "Big Bachat Days" sale. The sale period starts on January 1 with bank discounts, coupon discounts and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans on smartphones from Apple, Google, Samsung and more. These offers are valid until January 5.

During the sale period, customers can avail of bank cashback or coupon discounts up to Rs 7000 on iPhone 16 series models. Additionally, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 2000 on UPI transactions for purchasing an iPhone 16 series model. Google Pixel 9 series smartphones are available with bank discounts up to Rs 10,000, while customers can avail a discount of Rs 12,500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with select bank cards. Here are the details.

iPhone 16 series: Offers

iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB)

Launch price: Rs 144,900

Sale price: Rs 137,900

Cashback/Coupon: Up to Rs 7000

UPI offer: Rs 2000

iPhone 16 Pro (128GB)

Launch price: Rs 119,900

Sale price: Rs 112,900

Cashback/Coupon: Up to Rs 7000

UPI offer: Rs 2000

iPhone 16 Plus (128GB)

Launch price: Rs 89,900

Sale price: Rs 84,900

Cashback/Coupon: Up to Rs 5000

UPI offer: Rs 2000

iPhone 16 (128GB)

Launch price: Rs 79,900

Sale price: Rs 74,900

Cashback/Coupon: Up to Rs 5000

UPI offer: Rs 2000

There are also no-interest EMI plans of up to six months on all iPhone 16 series models with ICICI Bank cards.

Google Pixel 9 series: Offers

Pixel 9 Pro Fold (256GB)

Launch price: Rs 172,999

Bank discount: Rs 10000

Additional offers: Discount of Rs 100 on Google Charger/Nothing Cable

Pixel 9 Pro XL (256 GB)

Launch price: Rs 124,999

Bank discount: Rs 10000

Additional offers: Discount of Rs 100 on Google Charger/Nothing Cable

Pixel 9 Pro (256GB)

Launch price: Rs 109,999

Bank discount: Rs 10000

Additional offers: Discount of Rs 100 on Nothing Cable

Pixel 9 (256GB)

Launch price: Rs 79,999

Bank discount: Rs 4000

Additional offers: Discount of Rs 100 on Google Charger/Nothing Cable

There are no-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months on all Google Pixel 9 series smartphones with HDFC bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip 6: Offers

Galaxy Z Fold 6 (256GB)

Launch price: Rs 164,999

Bank discount: Rs 12500

Galaxy Z Flip 6 (256GB)

Launch price: Rs 109,999

Bank discount: Rs 11000

Both Galaxy Z-series foldables from 2024 are available with no-interest EMI plans of up to nine months on American Express cards.

Other

Apart from the above-mentioned smartphones, there are also offers on smartphones from other brands such as Motorola, Xiaomi, Nothing, Vivo, Oppo and more. This includes newly launched smartphones such as those from the Redmi Note 14 series.