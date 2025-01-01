Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Flipkart 'Big Bachat Days' sale: Deals and offers on iPhones, Pixels, more

Flipkart 'Big Bachat Days' sale: Deals and offers on iPhones, Pixels, more

iPhone 16 series models are available at a discounted price during the Flipkart sale period. There are also cashback offers, discounts on UPI transactions and no-interest EMI options

Flipkart Big Bachat Days sale
Flipkart Big Bachat Days sale
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
E-commerce platform Flipkart is kicking off 2025 with offers on smartphones as part of its "Big Bachat Days" sale. The sale period starts on January 1 with bank discounts, coupon discounts and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans on smartphones from Apple, Google, Samsung and more. These offers are valid until January 5.
 
During the sale period, customers can avail of bank cashback or coupon discounts up to Rs 7000 on iPhone 16 series models. Additionally, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 2000 on UPI transactions for purchasing an iPhone 16 series model. Google Pixel 9 series smartphones are available with bank discounts up to Rs 10,000, while customers can avail a discount of Rs 12,500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with select bank cards. Here are the details.
iPhone 16 series: Offers
 
iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB)

Also Read

Why antitrust body CCI has moved Supreme Court against Amazon, Flipkart

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Check deals on iPhones, foldables, Pixels, more

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Motorola unveils deals on Edge 50, G-series

Flipkart announces GOAT sale, offers deals on wide selection of products

How to avoid overspending during Amazon and Flipkart sale

  • Launch price: Rs 144,900
  • Sale price: Rs 137,900
  • Cashback/Coupon: Up to Rs 7000
  • UPI offer: Rs 2000
iPhone 16 Pro (128GB)
  • Launch price: Rs 119,900
  • Sale price: Rs 112,900
  • Cashback/Coupon: Up to Rs 7000
  • UPI offer: Rs 2000
iPhone 16 Plus (128GB)
  • Launch price: Rs 89,900
  • Sale price: Rs 84,900
  • Cashback/Coupon: Up to Rs 5000
  • UPI offer: Rs 2000
iPhone 16 (128GB)
  • Launch price: Rs 79,900
  • Sale price: Rs 74,900
  • Cashback/Coupon: Up to Rs 5000
  • UPI offer: Rs 2000
There are also no-interest EMI plans of up to six months on all iPhone 16 series models with ICICI Bank cards.
 
Google Pixel 9 series: Offers
 
Pixel 9 Pro Fold (256GB)
  • Launch price: Rs 172,999
  • Bank discount: Rs 10000
  • Additional offers: Discount of Rs 100 on Google Charger/Nothing Cable
Pixel 9 Pro XL (256 GB)
  • Launch price: Rs 124,999
  • Bank discount: Rs 10000
  • Additional offers: Discount of Rs 100 on Google Charger/Nothing Cable
Pixel 9 Pro (256GB)
  • Launch price: Rs 109,999
  • Bank discount: Rs 10000
  • Additional offers: Discount of Rs 100 on Nothing Cable
Pixel 9 (256GB)
  • Launch price: Rs 79,999
  • Bank discount: Rs 4000
  • Additional offers: Discount of Rs 100 on Google Charger/Nothing Cable
There are no-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months on all Google Pixel 9 series smartphones with HDFC bank cards.
 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip 6: Offers
 
Galaxy Z Fold 6 (256GB)
  • Launch price: Rs 164,999
  • Bank discount: Rs 12500
Galaxy Z Flip 6 (256GB)
  • Launch price: Rs 109,999
  • Bank discount: Rs 11000
Both Galaxy Z-series foldables from 2024 are available with no-interest EMI plans of up to nine months on American Express cards.
 
Other
 
Apart from the above-mentioned smartphones, there are also offers on smartphones from other brands such as Motorola, Xiaomi, Nothing, Vivo, Oppo and more. This includes newly launched smartphones such as those from the Redmi Note 14 series.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI, Elon Musk and Donald Trump add up to a turbulent 2025 for technology

Emerging tech to drive India's job market with 20% growth in 2025: Report

Tech wrap Dec 31: POCO X7 series, GTA 6 trailer, Samsung Galaxy S25 series

2025: OnePlus, Xiaomi, POCO, and OPPO to launch these devices in January

Samsung may bundle Google's Gemini Advance with Galaxy S25 series: Report

Topics :Apple iPhoneFlipkart saleGoogle PixelSamsung foldable phone

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story